ANL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
AVN 106.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.9%)
BOP 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
GGGL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.55%)
GGL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.58%)
GTECH 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
KEL 3.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.33%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.08%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PRL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
PTC 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.17%)
TELE 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.89%)
TPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
TPLP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
TREET 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.98%)
TRG 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.71%)
UNITY 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.48%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.01%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -3 (-0.06%)
BR30 17,957 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.45%)
KSE100 45,685 Decreased By -46.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 17,788 Decreased By -15.8 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,877
4924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,491,423
2,46524hr
Sindh
560,670
Punjab
496,724
Balochistan
35,133
Islamabad
133,388
KPK
212,078
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

US stocks lower amid Ukraine uncertainty

AFP 16 Feb, 2022

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks retreated early Wednesday, giving back some of the prior session's gains amid skepticism over Russia's latest statements on Ukraine, while investors digested strong US retail sales data.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg indicated that major questions persist about Russia's announcement Tuesday that it was pulling troops back from the Ukrainian border.

"It remains to be seen whether there is a Russian withdrawal," Stoltenberg said.

Meanwhile, US retail sales rose 3.8 percent last month, the Commerce Department said, double what was expected and a dramatic reversal of the 2.5 percent decline in December, which was worse than originally reported.

About 25 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.5 percent at 34,804.12.

US stocks jump on easing worries over Ukraine

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.7 percent to 4,439.31, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index tumbled 1.3 percent to 13,956.69.

Investors are looking ahead to the release later Wednesday of minutes from the last Federal Reserve meeting.

Fed officials have signaled plans to significantly tighten monetary supply this year, including through multiple interest rate hikes.

Briefing.com analyst Patrick O'Hare said the relative steadiness of US Treasury yields in response to Tuesday's producer price inflation report could be a hopeful sign for investors.

"If this resilience continues, the stock market could eventually take some comfort in the notion that the Treasury market is starting to believe peak inflation has arrived and that the Fed's likely response in the near term has been priced in already," O'Hare said.

Wall Street US stocks Dow Jones Industrial Average

Comments

1000 characters

US stocks lower amid Ukraine uncertainty

Security forces kill 6 terrorists in Balochistan IBO: ISPR

Textile, apparel policy to ensure sustainable growth: Razak Dawood

Opposition slams hike in petrol price

Rupee reverses losing streak against US dollar

SBP increases indicative credit limits for agri financing

Experts weigh in as Pakistan comes to terms with all-time high petrol prices

GoZayaan acquires Pakistan's FindMyAdventure for $3.5mn

Oil resumes rally as Russia-Ukraine tensions stay high

Low volume: KSE-100 ends marginally negative after range-bound session

S.Korea, Iran hold talks on resuming oil trade, unfreezing funds

Read more stories