ANL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
AVN 106.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.9%)
BOP 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
GGGL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.55%)
GGL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.58%)
GTECH 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
KEL 3.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.33%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.08%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PRL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
PTC 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.17%)
TELE 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.89%)
TPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
TPLP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
TREET 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.98%)
TRG 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.71%)
UNITY 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.48%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.01%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -3 (-0.06%)
BR30 17,957 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.45%)
KSE100 45,685 Decreased By -46.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 17,788 Decreased By -15.8 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,877
4924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,491,423
2,46524hr
Sindh
560,670
Punjab
496,724
Balochistan
35,133
Islamabad
133,388
KPK
212,078
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China has expanded statist economic policies over 20 years in WTO: US

AFP 16 Feb, 2022

WASHINGTON: China has not adopted the rules of the World Trade Organization even after 20 years' membership, the United States said Wednesday, adding that the world's second-biggest economy had "retained and expanded" its statist approach to the detriment of businesses and workers globally.

"China also has a long history of violating, disregarding and circumventing WTO rules to achieve its industrial policy objectives," said an annual report to Congress by the office of the US Trade Representative (USTR) Ambassador Katherine Tai, laying out the Biden administration's assessment of China's WTO membership.

Based in Geneva, Switzerland, the WTO works to enforce rules governing international trade, including promoting fair competition and open trade.

When it joined in December 2001, Beijing said it would embrace those principles, Tai said.

"China has instead retained and expanded its state-led, non-market approach to the economy and trade," she said.

"It is clear that in pursuing that approach, China's policies and practices challenge the premise of the WTO's rules and cause serious harm to workers and businesses around the world, particularly in industries targeted by China's industrial plans."

The United States has long denounced Chinese practices, such as its subsidies for public companies.

Beijing is also accused of stealing intellectual property and forcibly transferring know-how and technology from foreign companies in exchange for market access.

These were among practices cited by former US president Donald Trump when he launched a trade war against China in 2018 with punitive customs duties.

The USTR noted Wednesday that the United States had also pushed China to comply with the standards in bilateral discussions.

However, the 72-page report pointed to only "isolated" progress and lamented that China's commitments to fundamentally change its approach had not borne fruit.

Its commitments in January 2020, part of phase one of the bilateral treaty concluded with Trump, have not been respected either, it said.

"China has not yet implemented some of the more significant commitments that it made in the Phase One Agreement, such as commitments in the area of agricultural biotechnology," the report details.

It is also far from having met its commitments to purchase American goods and services in 2020 and 2021.

Further, "the reality is that this Agreement did not meaningfully address the more fundamental concerns that the United States has with China's state-led, non-market policies and practices and their harmful impact on the US economy and US workers and businesses," the report added.

Among the sectors affected by China's practices deemed unfair, Washington cites steel, aluminum, solar energy and fishing.

The USTR stressed that the United States was pursuing "a multi-faceted strategic approach" by abandoning neither dialogue nor possible retaliatory measures.

"China is an important trading partner, and every avenue for obtaining real change in its economic and trade regime must be utilized," it said.

Finally, it added that if China "fully" implemented the 2020 agreement, it would lay a more solid foundation for tackling the unresolved issues.

World Trade Organization WTO Katherine Tai US Trade Representative USTR

Comments

1000 characters

China has expanded statist economic policies over 20 years in WTO: US

IMF ‘wishlist’ cannot be implemented in totality: Shaukat Tarin

Prices of petroleum products hit all-time high

Opposition slams hike in petrol price

SBP increases indicative credit limits for agri financing

GoZayaan acquires Pakistan's FindMyAdventure for $3.5mn

Time to ready global response to crypto risks, regulators say

Russia announces end of Crimea military drills, troops leaving

KPK LG elections again shows problem of rejected votes: PM

Oil prices hold steady as Russia-Ukraine tensions cool

Read more stories