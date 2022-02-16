ANL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.11%)
ASC 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.71%)
ASL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
AVN 106.19 Decreased By ▼ -2.06 (-1.9%)
BOP 8.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
FNEL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
GGGL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.55%)
GGL 21.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-2.58%)
GTECH 9.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.46%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
KEL 3.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.35 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.33%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.08%)
PACE 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.73%)
PIBTL 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
PRL 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.22%)
PTC 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 34.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.17%)
TELE 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.89%)
TPL 14.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.81%)
TPLP 32.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.91%)
TREET 39.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.98%)
TRG 85.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.71%)
UNITY 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.48%)
WAVES 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.01%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -3 (-0.06%)
BR30 17,957 Decreased By -81.1 (-0.45%)
KSE100 45,685 Decreased By -46.9 (-0.1%)
KSE30 17,788 Decreased By -15.8 (-0.09%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,877
4924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,491,423
2,46524hr
Sindh
560,670
Punjab
496,724
Balochistan
35,133
Islamabad
133,388
KPK
212,078
Singapore to expand quarantine-free travel programme after Omicron freeze

Reuters 16 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Singapore will expand its quarantine-free travel programme to Hong Kong, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) this month, its health ministry said on Wednesday, and will progressively add more destinations under the scheme.

It will also restore and increase quotas under its vaccinated travel programme, which had been reduced in December to deal with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Singapore will also streamline border measures for travellers from most countries and remove an entry approval requirement for eligible long-term pass holders, making it easier for expatriates to travel, the ministry said.

COVID cases surpass 400mn as Omicron grips world

The country reported a record 19,179 local coronavirus infections the previous day, but a majority of the cases had mild or no symptoms. The government said the case load was within expectations and that the overall situation in the healthcare system remained stable.

