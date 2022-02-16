ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
ASC 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
ASL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 106.66 Decreased By ▼ -1.59 (-1.47%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FFL 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
GGGL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.53%)
GGL 21.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.03%)
GTECH 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
KEL 3.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.19%)
MLCF 33.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.66%)
PACE 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 34.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.31%)
TELE 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.83%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.21%)
TPLP 32.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.43%)
TREET 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
TRG 85.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.22%)
UNITY 29.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.98%)
WAVES 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
WTL 2.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.51%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,654 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.13%)
BR30 17,946 Decreased By -91.5 (-0.51%)
KSE100 45,658 Decreased By -74 (-0.16%)
KSE30 17,772 Decreased By -32.2 (-0.18%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,877
4924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,491,423
2,46524hr
Sindh
560,670
Punjab
496,724
Balochistan
35,133
Islamabad
133,388
KPK
212,078
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf bourses rise as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease

Reuters 16 Feb, 2022

Shares in the Gulf region rose on Wednesday, buoyed by global positive sentiment, as fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine this week dissipated after Moscow indicated it was returning some troops to base in an apparent de-escalation.

Oil prices lost marginally to $93.90 a barrel at 0722 GMT, as investors gauged the impact of easing Russia-Ukraine tension against a taut balance between tight global supplies and recovering fuel demand.

Russia's defence ministry published a video that it said showed a column of tanks and military vehicles leaving annexed Crimea across a railway bridge after drills, adding that some troops would also return to their permanent bases.

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that more than 150,000 Russian troops were still amassed near Ukraine's borders after Moscow's announcement of a partial pullback was met with scepticism.

Dubai's main share index rose the most, up 0.6% in its second straight day of gains, with nearly all stocks in the green.

Shares of National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed) were up marginally, after its Chief Executive Officer Khalid Abdulla Al Marzooqi said in an interview with Al Arabiya TV that the company was considering an acquisition in Oman and expanding into Egyptian and other Gulf markets.

Most Gulf bourses rise on signs of easing Russia-Ukraine tensions

In Abu Dhabi, the index advanced 0.3%.

The Qatari index traded 0.2% higher, driven by Qatar Fuel and Industries Qatar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index was trading nearly flat.

Zain Saudi shares rose 3.6%, after the telecommunications company on Tuesday approved final offers to buy stakes in Zain KSA's Towers Infrastructure.

Saudi British Bank was up 1.1% after the company reported a profit for the full year.

Qatari index Dubai's main share index Gulf bourses Qatari indexes

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf bourses rise as Russia-Ukraine tensions ease

Tax collection hamstrung by stay orders: govt

Prices of petroleum products hit all-time high

Revised Textile, Apparel Policy approved by cabinet

SBP increases indicative credit limits for agri financing

Russia announces end of Crimea military drills, troops leaving

KPK LG elections again shows problem of rejected votes: PM

KE proposes amendments in draft AA

Data Protection Bill, Cloud First Policy approved by cabinet

Oil prices hold steady as Russia-Ukraine tensions cool

High tax rates, rupee depreciation increase operating costs of telcos: PTA

Read more stories