ANL 13.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.37%)
ASC 14.18 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.57%)
ASL 14.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.55%)
AVN 106.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.34%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
FFL 9.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FNEL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.95%)
GGGL 13.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.53%)
GGL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.93%)
GTECH 9.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.15%)
HUMNL 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
KEL 3.52 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 4.26 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.19%)
MLCF 33.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.66%)
PACE 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
PRL 13.70 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.59%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 34.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.31%)
TELE 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.83%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.21%)
TPLP 32.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.52%)
TREET 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.96%)
TRG 85.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
UNITY 29.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-1.75%)
WAVES 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
WTL 2.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.51%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,654 Decreased By -6.4 (-0.14%)
BR30 17,941 Decreased By -96.6 (-0.54%)
KSE100 45,650 Decreased By -81.2 (-0.18%)
KSE30 17,766 Decreased By -38.3 (-0.21%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,877
4924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,491,423
2,46524hr
Sindh
560,670
Punjab
496,724
Balochistan
35,133
Islamabad
133,388
KPK
212,078
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KPK LG elections again shows problem of rejected votes: PM

  • Says ability to manipulate elections through getting opponent votes rejected is one of the reasons status quo opposes Electronic Voting Machines
BR Web Desk 16 Feb, 2022

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) have again shown the problem of rejected votes because of double stamping.

In a tweet today, the PM said that the same happened in the 2013 elections, as per the Judicial Commission's report.

"The ability to manipulate elections through getting opponent votes rejected is one of the reasons the status quo opposes Electronic Voting Machines."

On Sunday, re-polling was conducted at different polling stations in 13 districts for local government elections in KPK.

As per unofficial and preliminary results, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) consolidated its position by leading with 23 seats of tehsil chairpersons, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) stood second with 18 seats.

JUI-F won on 23 seats of tehsil chairpersons, PTI (18), independents (10), ANP (7), PML-N (3), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) and Tehreek-e-Islahat Pakistan (TIP) two each, and PPP become successful on one seat.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said that PTI superseded JUI-F in the recently-held election for mayor, negating the impression that the party was wiped out from the province.

Khattak explains PTI’s performance in KP local government polls

Khattak said the PTI’s opponents had staged a propaganda after the JUI-F emerged victorious with a thin majority in the first phase of local government elections.

Khattak said the PTI had won nearly 18 tehsils in the first phase of LG elections, while four independent candidates had also joined the party.

He confessed that the PTI provincial organisation had taken the first phase of elections quite easy due to which parties such as the JUI-F managed to get some seats, adding the PTI would give a humiliating defeat to all the parties in the second phase.

JUIF Imran Khan KPK polls

Comments

1000 characters

KPK LG elections again shows problem of rejected votes: PM

Tax collection hamstrung by stay orders: govt

Prices of petroleum products hit all-time high

Revised Textile, Apparel Policy approved by cabinet

SBP increases indicative credit limits for agri financing

Russia announces end of Crimea military drills, troops leaving

KE proposes amendments in draft AA

Data Protection Bill, Cloud First Policy approved by cabinet

Oil prices hold steady as Russia-Ukraine tensions cool

High tax rates, rupee depreciation increase operating costs of telcos: PTA

Read more stories