ANL 13.71 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.18%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
AVN 108.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.14%)
BOP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
CNERGY 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
FFL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
FNEL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
GGGL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 21.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.69%)
GTECH 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 7.71 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
KOSM 4.28 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.66%)
MLCF 33.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.13%)
PACE 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.32%)
PTC 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
SILK 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
SNGP 34.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.03%)
TELE 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
TPL 15.00 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.81%)
TPLP 33.13 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.7%)
TREET 39.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.45%)
TRG 85.85 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1%)
UNITY 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WAVES 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.31%)
WTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.51%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,673 Increased By 13 (0.28%)
BR30 18,082 Increased By 44.3 (0.25%)
KSE100 45,774 Increased By 42.2 (0.09%)
KSE30 17,831 Increased By 26.6 (0.15%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,877
4924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,491,423
2,46524hr
Sindh
560,670
Punjab
496,724
Balochistan
35,133
Islamabad
133,388
KPK
212,078
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japanese shares track Wall St higher, tech stocks lead gains

Reuters Updated 16 Feb, 2022

TOKYO: Japanese shares rose on Wednesday after two straight sessions of decline, led by technology stocks tracking gains in their US peers, after signs of de-escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine drove Wall Street sharply higher.

The Nikkei share average jumped 2.2% to close at 27,460.40, while the broader Topix climbed 1.67% to 1,946.63.

"Japanese market rebounded from a sharp fall in the previous session because the US market jumped overnight," said Takatoshi Itoshima, strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

"But the gains were capped by weakness of the Nasdaq futures this morning. And the Russia-Ukraine tension will remain as a main focus for the market for about a week or so."

Wall Street ended sharply higher overnight, as geopolitical heat was turned down a notch after Russia said it had withdrawn some of its troops near the Ukraine border, with the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index posting its largest one-day percentage gain since March 2021.

In Tokyo, chip-related Tokyo Electron provided the biggest boost for the Nikkei, rising 4.91% and Advantest climbed 4.78%. Sensor maker TDK jumped 5.1%.

Asahi Holdings rose 4.9% after the beer maker said it would close factories in two locations in Japan at the end of January to boost its productivities.

Tyre maker Bridgestone jumped 7.39% after announcing a share buyback.

As oil prices fell, an explorer Inpex Corp lost 3.40% and became the worst performer on the Nikkei. Refiner Idemitsu Kosan fell 1.91%.

There were 207 advancers on the Nikkei index against 16 decliners.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.92 billion, compared to the average of 1.27 billion in the past 30 days.

Japanese shares Nikkei share

Comments

1000 characters

Japanese shares track Wall St higher, tech stocks lead gains

IMF ‘wishlist’ cannot be implemented in totality: Shaukat Tarin

Prices of petroleum products hit all-time high

Revised Textile, Apparel Policy approved by cabinet

India to be allowed to send wheat, drugs to Afghanistan by road

KE proposes amendments in draft AA

Data Protection Bill, Cloud First Policy approved by cabinet

High tax rates, rupee depreciation increase operating costs of telcos: PTA

CPEC Authority ‘alerts’ govt: ‘Hidden’ costs in Saindak project can reduce GoP’s profit

‘Raast’ launched: Non-taxpayers will be netted via tech: PM

Term of Usmani as President/CEO NBP extended

Read more stories