ANL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.48%)
ASC 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
ASL 14.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
AVN 108.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.23%)
BOP 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FFL 9.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
FNEL 8.48 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
GGGL 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.24%)
GGL 21.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.37%)
GTECH 9.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.73%)
HUMNL 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.85%)
KOSM 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.43%)
MLCF 33.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-1.1%)
PACE 4.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIBTL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 13.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.32%)
PTC 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
SILK 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.49%)
SNGP 34.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.91%)
TELE 16.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.36%)
TPL 14.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.67%)
TPLP 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
TREET 39.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
TRG 86.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
UNITY 30.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WAVES 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.31%)
WTL 2.03 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.01%)
YOUW 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.28%)
BR100 4,672 Increased By 12.4 (0.27%)
BR30 18,085 Increased By 47.5 (0.26%)
KSE100 45,766 Increased By 34 (0.07%)
KSE30 17,827 Increased By 22.6 (0.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,877
4924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,491,423
2,46524hr
Sindh
560,670
Punjab
496,724
Balochistan
35,133
Islamabad
133,388
KPK
212,078
China to work with Asian nations to grow use of local currencies in trade

Reuters 16 Feb, 2022

BEIJING: China will work with Asian countries to beef up use of local currencies in trade and investment, Yi Gang, the governor of the central bank, said on Wednesday, as part of plans to strengthen regional economic resilience.

Recent years' progress by emerging Asian nations in using local currencies in trade and investment has strengthened the region's financial safety net against external shocks, Yi told an event of the G20 grouping.

"Emerging markets should improve their resilience," Yi said by video at the event hosted by Indonesia. "This is where regional co-operation has a key role to play."

Bilateral currency swaps among the ASEAN regional grouping, China, Japan and South Korea have reached $380 billion, he said.

Last month, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) extended a bilateral currency swap pact with Bank Indonesia for three years to deepen financial cooperation and promote investment.

"Central banks from advanced economies should continue to enhance market communications," Yi added, as this would help mitigate the spillover effect at a time of greater risks to emerging economies from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Economists believe China and other emerging economies could face the risk of capital outflows once the US Federal Reserve starts to tighten policy.

A Reuters poll showed the Fed will kick off its tightening cycle in March, with an interest rate hike of 25 basis points, but a growing minority say it will opt for a more aggressive half-point move to tamp down inflation.

China will keep its accommodative monetary policy flexible, as economic growth is likely to return to its potential rate this year, Yi added.

China's central bank PBOC China's forex market Asian nations

