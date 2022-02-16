Shehbaz’s case will soon reach its ‘logical conclusion’: SACM

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab Hassan Khawar has said that Shehbaz Sharif’s case will soon reach its logical conclusion, as he has remained utterly unable to justify the transactions worth billions of rupees in his employees’ accounts.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Hasaan Khawar said that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has directed all energies towards across the board development of all areas, especially south Punjab. “Between 2013 and 2018, the previous government spent Rs 1700 billion on development works out of which Rs 853 billion was spent on just one city while south Punjab was treated like a step-brother,” he added.

