Uplift schemes in Karachi: PM for increasing pace of work

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday directed to beef up the pace of various ongoing development schemes in Karachi to ensure the provision of better services to the people.

He also directed to take all possible measures for creating job opportunities for the tech-savvy youth and promoting information technology in the country.

The prime minister was talking to Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin-ul-Haq, who along with Minister for Law Dr Farogh Naseem and Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi called on him here.

During the meeting, matters relating to various ongoing development schemes in Karachi were discussed.

The prime minister was also briefed about performance of the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication.