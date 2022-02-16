Khaqan explains his party’s approach to planned no-trust move

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said that the opposition will move vote of no confidence against the government the day when they feel there will be no interference from the Establishment.

Talking to reporters after appearing before Accountability Court in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) case, he said that no-trust motion will be moved the day when telephone calls stopped.

“Today, the government stands on the bases of telephone calls,” he said.

He said that the allied parties of the government have stated that they were standing with the state and the state supports the present government.

“According to the allied parties, they will continue to support the government, till the state stands with the government,” he said.

To a question about ban on a TV channel, without naming Communication Minister Murad Saeed, he said that no one has the right to question that why a person has secured top position among best performing ministers.

Responding to a question regarding first lady Bushra Bibi, he said that he will not comment about anyone’s domestic affairs.

“It was not appropriate to talk about domestic affairs of others,” he said.

He said that a PML-N social activist has been arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on charges of posting a tweet. Now posting a tweet has become a crime, he said.

About a statement of Prime Minister Khan, in which, he stated that two-thirds majority in the National Assembly required to ensure smooth passage of legislation, he said that you have destroyed every sector of the country despite, not having majority in the parliament, what would he have done if he had two-thirds majority.

Earlier, he and other accused appeared before Accountability Court-II judge Muhammad Azam Khan in LNG case. Abbasi and other accused were allowed by the court to leave after marking their attendance.

The court adjourned the case till February 22 without further proceedings due to absence of prosecution witnesses.

