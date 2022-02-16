ANL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
ASL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.25 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (7.23%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
FNEL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
GGGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
GGL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
GTECH 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.12%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.02%)
KOSM 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.78%)
PACE 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.74%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
TPL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.83%)
TPLP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.7%)
TREET 39.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
TRG 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.5%)
UNITY 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.68%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.69%)
YOUW 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 2.8 (0.06%)
BR30 18,038 Increased By 321.4 (1.81%)
KSE100 45,732 Increased By 87.6 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 12.5 (0.07%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Khanewal lynching incident: Punjab police arrest 10 more suspects

Recorder Report 16 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: The Punjab police on Tuesday rounded up 10 more primary suspects in the case of lynching of a man over blasphemy allegations in a village of Punjab’s Khanewal district last week.

According to a statement issued by the Punjab police spokesperson, the recent arrests have taken the number of total detained suspects in the case to 112, among whom 31 are primary suspects. Initially, police had arrested 85 suspects after Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken notice of the incident, and took six more into custody on Monday, he said, adding that the latest arrests were made in raids on different locations.

According to the spokesperson, all the arrested suspects would be presented before an anti-terrorism court in Multan on Tuesday. He said the Punjab IGP has directed the Multan regional police officer and Khanewal DPO district police officer to personally monitor the case’s probe.

The lynching incident had taken place on Saturday in Khanewal’s Jungle Dera village when a middle-aged man was stoned to death by a mob over alleged desecration of the Holy Quran.

The first information report of the incident was registered at Tulamba police station on the complaint of police officer Munawwar Hussain under Sections 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly of people), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 302 (intentional murder) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

The FIR stated that when police officials reached the village, a man accused of burning the Holy Quran was found tied up with ropes and being subjected to violence by a large mob. It further states that the police tried to placate the crowd but to no avail, adding that 33 identified suspects and around 200-300 others eventually killed the man after beating him with rods, sticks and bricks.

“The suspects hung his body from a tree which spread immense fear,” the FIR said, adding that the body was recovered after much effort and taken for a post-mortem examination. The police officers were also subjected to violence by the suspects due to which a sub-inspector suffered injuries and required medical treatment, according to the FIR.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab police Punjab’s Khanewal district case of lynching

Comments

Comments are closed.

Khanewal lynching incident: Punjab police arrest 10 more suspects

IMF ‘wishlist’ cannot be implemented in totality: Tarin

POL products’ prices hit all-time high

Revised Textile, Apparel Policy approved by cabinet

India to be allowed to send wheat, drugs to Afghanistan by road

KE proposes amendments in draft AA

Data Protection Bill, Cloud First Policy approved by cabinet

High tax rates, rupee depreciation increase operating costs of telcos: PTA

CPEC Authority ‘alerts’ govt ‘Hidden’ costs in Saindak project can reduce GoP’s profit

‘Raast’ launched: Non-taxpayers will be netted via tech: PM

Term of Usmani as President/CEO NBP extended

Read more stories