This is apropos a Business Recorder letter to the Editor ‘UP elections 2022’ carried by the newspaper on Monday. I wish to add to that argument by making the following point: According to generic Hindu nationalist argument, Muslims in particular are required to assimilate; and they must not strive to maintain their distinctiveness in ‘Hindustan’ (renaming India ‘Hindustan’ was earlier advocated by BJP MP Dr Subramanian Swamy).

It is quite likely that UP CM Aditiyanath Yogi of BJP will be retaining power following the 2022 elections despite some formidable challenges, particularly the absence of “Muzaffarnagars”, that he has been facing in his state’s staggered elections. His re-election in the most populated state of India will surely help BJP-RSS combine to step up its “Ghar Wapsi” efforts. It is quite likely that BJP and its allies are able to articulate a new strategy with a view to speeding up or expeding their plans in relation to their “Ghar Wapsi” objective in due course.

Kunwar Saeed (Lahore)

