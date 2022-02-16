Hafeez Sheikh, others named in corruption reference?

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has nominated former finance minister Dr Hafeez Sheikh and others in a corruption reference, it is learnt. Sources said that the decision to nominate Sheikh in a corruption reference was taken in the NAB Executive Board Meeting (EBM) presided over by NAB Chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal. However, the NAB did not officially confirm the development.

According to the NAB’s official statement, the EBM approved the filing of references against the officers/officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and others. Alleged accused persons had allegedly illegally-awarded contract to a foreign company by misusing their power and caused loss of Rs11.125 million to the national exchequer, it says.

Sources said that the NAB Karachi had sent a request to the NAB headquarters for filing a reference against Sheikh and two former chairmen of the FBR, Abdullah Yousuf and Salman Siddique.

It says that the EBM also authorised filing of a reference against Rana Muhammad Afzal, Executive Engineer, Irrigation department, Multan, and others. The accused persons are alleged for corruption and provision of gratification, it says.

The meeting also authorised conducting six investigations against various persons. The EBM authorised conducting of investigation against Barjees Tahir, member National Assembly, Saleem Goraya, contractor and others, management of Geo Master (PVT) Limited and others, Messers Geo Master Enterprises, Messers Geo Master International Limited, and others.

Another investigation will be conducted against various personalities including the management of the EOBI, officers of the Bank of Punjab and others, Gul Hassan Channa, Abdul Razzaq Qureshi, former secretaries Revenue, Stamps and Evacuee Properties, Government of Sindh and others, officers/officials of Bannu Sugar Mills, Limited and others, Shabbir Ahmed, Naqibullah, Developers of Jan Town Kuchlak and inquiries against Mega City, Kuchlak and others.

The EBM authorised referring the inquiry against Pakistan Petroleum Limited to the relevant department for further proceedings as per law. The EBM authorised closing of investigation against Jan Muhammad Jamali, speaker Provincial Assembly, Balochistan, and others as per law.

