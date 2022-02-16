ANL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
ASL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.25 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (7.23%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
FNEL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
GGGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
GGL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
GTECH 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.12%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.02%)
KOSM 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.78%)
PACE 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.74%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
TPL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.83%)
TPLP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.7%)
TREET 39.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
TRG 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.5%)
UNITY 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.68%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.69%)
YOUW 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 2.8 (0.06%)
BR30 18,038 Increased By 321.4 (1.81%)
KSE100 45,732 Increased By 87.6 (0.19%)
KSE30 17,804 Increased By 12.5 (0.07%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 16, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Hafeez Sheikh, others named in corruption reference?

Fazal Sher 16 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has nominated former finance minister Dr Hafeez Sheikh and others in a corruption reference, it is learnt. Sources said that the decision to nominate Sheikh in a corruption reference was taken in the NAB Executive Board Meeting (EBM) presided over by NAB Chairman former Justice Javed Iqbal. However, the NAB did not officially confirm the development.

According to the NAB’s official statement, the EBM approved the filing of references against the officers/officials of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and others. Alleged accused persons had allegedly illegally-awarded contract to a foreign company by misusing their power and caused loss of Rs11.125 million to the national exchequer, it says.

Sources said that the NAB Karachi had sent a request to the NAB headquarters for filing a reference against Sheikh and two former chairmen of the FBR, Abdullah Yousuf and Salman Siddique.

It says that the EBM also authorised filing of a reference against Rana Muhammad Afzal, Executive Engineer, Irrigation department, Multan, and others. The accused persons are alleged for corruption and provision of gratification, it says.

The meeting also authorised conducting six investigations against various persons. The EBM authorised conducting of investigation against Barjees Tahir, member National Assembly, Saleem Goraya, contractor and others, management of Geo Master (PVT) Limited and others, Messers Geo Master Enterprises, Messers Geo Master International Limited, and others.

Another investigation will be conducted against various personalities including the management of the EOBI, officers of the Bank of Punjab and others, Gul Hassan Channa, Abdul Razzaq Qureshi, former secretaries Revenue, Stamps and Evacuee Properties, Government of Sindh and others, officers/officials of Bannu Sugar Mills, Limited and others, Shabbir Ahmed, Naqibullah, Developers of Jan Town Kuchlak and inquiries against Mega City, Kuchlak and others.

The EBM authorised referring the inquiry against Pakistan Petroleum Limited to the relevant department for further proceedings as per law. The EBM authorised closing of investigation against Jan Muhammad Jamali, speaker Provincial Assembly, Balochistan, and others as per law.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NAB Dr Hafeez Sheikh corruption reference Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) NAB Executive Board Meeting

Comments

Comments are closed.

Hafeez Sheikh, others named in corruption reference?

IMF ‘wishlist’ cannot be implemented in totality: Tarin

POL products’ prices hit all-time high

Revised Textile, Apparel Policy approved by cabinet

India to be allowed to send wheat, drugs to Afghanistan by road

KE proposes amendments in draft AA

Data Protection Bill, Cloud First Policy approved by cabinet

High tax rates, rupee depreciation increase operating costs of telcos: PTA

CPEC Authority ‘alerts’ govt ‘Hidden’ costs in Saindak project can reduce GoP’s profit

‘Raast’ launched: Non-taxpayers will be netted via tech: PM

Term of Usmani as President/CEO NBP extended

Read more stories