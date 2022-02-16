Pakistan Navy and IMX 2022

In the rapidly changing geopolitical and geostrategic environment, securing maritime interests has become a predominant concern for nations. This is so, since economic prosperity is tied to the security of sea lanes of communications (SLOCs) With its proximity to critically important international maritime choke points, Pakistan is located at the heart of the most nuclearized ocean of the world.

The Indian Ocean supports 80% of seaborne trade in oil for the world at large. Pakistan Navy carries immense responsibility to ensure peaceful environment in Indian Ocean Region (IOR).

Being fully cognizant of the threats and challenges emanating from the shores of IOR, Pakistan Navy has actively contributed towards regional maritime security. It has done so through participation in various multinational exercises demonstrating combat readiness, fostering joint maritime cooperation and improving inter-operability. Pakistan Navy was the first regional navy to join US-led Combined Task Force (CTF) 150 in 2004 which aimed at disrupting and defeating maritime terrorism. Similarly, CTF-151 is one of the three Combined Task Forces operating under Commander Combined Maritime Forces (CCMF) to combat piracy at sea. Pakistan Navy joined the task force in 2009.

Both these task forces are commanded by US Naval Forces Central Command (USNAVCENT). It constitutes an integral part of US Central Command (USCENTCOM). Pakistan commanded CTF-150 and CTF-151 on 12 and nine different occasions, respectively, making it the highest number for any regional navy. It is a manifestation of trust among the sentinels of the sea.

International Maritime Exercise (IMX) 22 is a continuation of such exercises with a view to ensuring freedom of seas and smooth flow of commerce thereupon since its inception in 2012. It is an 18-day biennial naval training event led by USNAVCENT. It combines with exercise Cutlass Express (CE) led annually by US Naval Forces Europe-Africa in East African coastal regions and the West Indian Ocean. The combined training includes 9,000 personnel and up to 50 ships from more than 60 partner nations and international organizations operating across two regions. It makes IMX the Middle East region’s largest maritime exercise covering a vast regional area of the Persian Gulf, Arabian Sea, Gulf of Oman, Red Sea and North Indian Ocean.

Carrying its trademark of “Preserving Freedom of Seas” and being a major stakeholder in IOR, Pakistan Navy has steadfastly contributed to IMX since 2012. This time, Pakistan Navy carries the distinction of being selected as a Deputy Commander of IMX. It speaks of the professional ability and robustness of Pakistan Navy. Apart from improving inter-operability and synergy among navies, participation in such mega naval events demonstrate firm resolve of Pakistan Navy to work together towards safer seas. It also provides an opportunity to contribute towards foreign policy objectives through naval diplomacy, and thus remain relevant to regional maritime security landscape.

Israel is also participating in IMX for the first time. It is largely due to the recent shift in Israel’s Area of Responsibility (AoR) from US European Command (USEUCOM) to USCENTCOM. USCENTCOM is one of the 11 unified commands of US Department of Defence having an Area of Responsibility (AoR), including the Middle East, Central Asia and parts of South Asia. It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan Navy’s participation in IMX 22 does not contradict and or in any way undermine the official stance of Pakistan vis-a-vis Israel. In fact, IMX participants are split into four exercise task groups in the north, east, south and west. Both navies will be operating in geographically dispersed theatres.

It should be emphasized that participation in international events alongside non-recognized nations is not tantamount to formal or informal recognition as per the international law. The question of recognition is dealt with in accordance with the policy of a state. The policy of Pakistan on the question of Israel’s recognition is clear and consistent. It calls for non-recognition of Israel until an independent Palestinian state is established with the pre-1967 borders. It is worth mentioning that the US and Communist China were parties to the Geneva Conference on French Indo-China in 1954. However, their participation did not amount to recognition of the Communist China by the US back then.

Projecting IMX 22 as a sign of cooperation between Pakistan and the Israeli Navy is incorrect and ill-judged. In AMAN 21, Chinese, Russian and the US navies participated amid heightened tensions without compromising on their political stances. What can be more convincing of the importance of staying relevant in international forums than the participation of the US and the EU in the presence of non-recognized Afghan Taliban government in OIC Summit, Islamabad last year.

It may be worthwhile to note that Israel and Pakistan share membership of many important international organizations including the United Nations. Therefore, such engagement should be seen as commitment of Pakistan Navy to its historical role as provider of maritime security and torch bearer of peace in the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022