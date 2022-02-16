Bid to smuggle out urea to Afghanistan foiled

KARACHI: Mochko police on Tuesday foiled a bid to smuggle urea fertilizer to Afghanistan by seizing 150 urea bags and arresting driver of the coach in Karachi.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kemar, Fida Hussain Janwri, the Mochko police during checking of a passenger coach found 150 bags of urea being illegally smuggled to Afghanistan via Balochistan.

The driver of the coach has been arrested and handed over to the Pakistan Customs officials.