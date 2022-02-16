ANL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
Revenue-related issues facing overseas Pakistanis: Punjab govt to convene conference of ADCRs

Recorder Report 16 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: In order to resolve revenue related issues of overseas Pakistani, the Punjab government has decided to convene conference of all Punjab Additional Deputy Commissioners Revenues (ADCRs).

This was disclosed by Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) Punjab Syed Ali Murtaza while talking to the Vice Chairperson, Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab, Dr. Shahid Mahmood who called on him at his office here on Tuesday. He was accompanied by Commissioner OPC Syed Khadim Abbas and Director General Ishratullah Niazi.

In the meeting the performance of Overseas Pakistanis Commission Punjab and resolution of revenue related issues of Overseas Pakistanis came under discussions in details.

The Additional Chief Secretary Punjab also assured for immediate resolution of revenue related issues of Overseas Pakistanis. He directed subordinate officers to resolve the cases of Overseas Pakistanis on priority basis.

Meanwhile, Vice Chairperson OPC Dr. Shahid Mahmood also called on Finance Secretary Iftikhar Amjad in his office. During the meeting, financial matters related to OPC and regularization of OPC employees was also discussed. The Secretary Finance assured full cooperation on these matters. He said that Overseas Pakistan is a great asset and true ambassador of the beloved homeland abroad.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

