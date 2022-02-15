ANL 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
ASC 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.5%)
ASL 14.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.76%)
AVN 108.25 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (7.23%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 6.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.55%)
FNEL 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.82%)
GGGL 13.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.85%)
GGL 21.72 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.02%)
GTECH 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.12%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (6.02%)
KOSM 4.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
MLCF 33.70 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.78%)
PACE 4.05 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.53%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
PRL 13.62 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.72%)
SILK 1.34 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.74%)
TELE 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.42%)
TPL 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.83%)
TPLP 32.90 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.7%)
TREET 39.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.71%)
TRG 85.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.5%)
UNITY 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.68%)
WAVES 15.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
WTL 1.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-5.69%)
YOUW 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.43%)
BR100 4,660 Increased By 2.8 (0.06%)
BR30 18,038 Increased By 321.4 (1.81%)
KSE100 45,724 Increased By 79.8 (0.17%)
KSE30 17,793 Increased By 2 (0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Kremlin confirms planned pullback of some troops from Ukraine border

AFP 15 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW: The Kremlin said Tuesday the pullback of some Russian forces from Ukraine's borders was planned but stressed Russia would continue to move troops across the country as it saw fit.

"We have always said that after the exercises are over troops would return to their permanent bases. There's nothing new here. This is a usual process," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Earlier Tuesday, Russia said it was pulling back some of its forces near the Ukrainian border to their bases, in what would be the first major step towards de-escalation in weeks of crisis with the West.

The move came amid an intense diplomatic effort to avert a feared Russian invasion of its pro-Western neighbour, possibly this week, and after Moscow amassed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine's borders.

Speaking with reporters Tuesday, Peskov rejected Western claims that Russia was planning to attack Ukraine.

"This is nothing but a totally unprecedented campaign to provoke tensions," he said.

Oil drops from 7-year high on report some Russian troops return to base

Peskov took particular issue with moves by a number of Western countries, including the United States and Canada, to relocate their embassies away from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv.

"This is some sort of ostentatious hysteria, which of course is not based on anything," he said.

Instead of ramping up tensions, Russia and the West should discuss each other's security concerns in earnest, he added.

"This is what President Putin is proposing. This is what President Putin wants," Peskov said.

Russia Ukraine Dmitry Peskov Kremlin KYIV

Comments

1000 characters

Kremlin confirms planned pullback of some troops from Ukraine border

Subsidy scheme for Tier-1 housing finance: Markup rates revised downwards

Power consumers: Govt mulls over Rs2.71 per unit projected FPA

Oil drops from 7-year high on report some Russian troops return to base

PM’s visit to Russia will give impetus to bilateral ties: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Big increase in POL products’ prices expected

Khanewal lynching: ATC sends 31 key suspects on 15-day physical remand

China greenlights Audi-FAW's $3.3bn electric vehicle venture

Energy sector: $3bn Korean investment in jeopardy: BoI

Proposed apartments in Islamabad: PM for ensuring fast-track completion

Read more stories