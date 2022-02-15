ANL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.7%)
ASC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.44%)
AVN 106.70 Increased By ▲ 5.75 (5.7%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
GGGL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.22%)
GGL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.54%)
GTECH 9.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.83%)
HUMNL 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.06%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 33.01 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.67%)
PACE 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.35%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.26%)
TPL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.11%)
TPLP 31.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.33%)
TREET 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
TRG 83.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-2.08%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.34%)
WAVES 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-10.43%)
YOUW 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,638 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.41%)
BR30 17,730 Increased By 13.4 (0.08%)
KSE100 45,570 Decreased By -73.6 (-0.16%)
KSE30 17,767 Decreased By -24.5 (-0.14%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

India's hijab dispute reaches its most populous state

Reuters 15 Feb, 2022

LUCKNOW: A dispute over restrictions on the wearing of the hijab by female students in a southern Indian state has now reached India's most populous state of Uttar Pradesh, with a group of youngsters asking a college to ban the head covering.

Authorities closed colleges in Karnataka in India's south last week after a new uniform policy barred students from wearing headscarves in classrooms, leading to protests by Muslim students and counter protests by Hindu students.

Muslims have criticised the ban as another way of marginalising a community that accounts for about 13% of Hindu-majority India's 1.35 billion people.

In Uttar Pradesh, in the country's north and bordering New Delhi, a group of more than two dozen young men reached the Dharma Samaj College in Aligarh district on Monday and handed a memorandum to its officials seeking a complete ban on the hijab within its compound.

Indian Muslim students say hijab ban forces choice of religion or education

They had saffron shawls around their necks - typically worn by Hindus - said the college's chief proctor, Mukesh Bharadwaj, adding he did not recognise the people. Currently, religious garb is not allowed in classrooms, but can be worn elsewhere on campus.

"Two years ago the same issue was raised and it has been raised again. We do not allow any type of religious uniform and we have a civil code of uniform for everyone," Bharadwaj told Reuters by phone on Tuesday.

"There is a changing room for girls and they can change their dress there before attending class," he said. "We are investigating the matter."

Uttar Pradesh, estimated to have as many people as Brazil, is ruled by a Hindu monk from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party and is in the midst of a multi-phase election that ends next month. Hindu-Muslim disputes are often used for political gains in the state.

The hijab issue has already reached court in Karnataka. Hearings will resume on Tuesday on whether the hijab should be allowed in class.

Narendra Modi Brazil Uttar Pradesh female students Mukesh Bharadwaj

Comments

1000 characters

India's hijab dispute reaches its most populous state

Proposed apartments in Islamabad: PM for ensuring fast-track completion

Power consumers: Govt mulls over Rs2.71 per unit projected FPA

PM’s visit to Russia will give impetus to bilateral ties: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Energy sector: $3bn Korean investment in jeopardy: BoI

Big increase in POL products’ prices expected

Khanewal lynching: ATC sends 31 key suspects on 15-day physical remand

NA panel defers decision on proposed bill on SOEs

Cabinet likely to approve ‘Personal Data Protection Bill’ today

Oil falls on profit-taking, all eyes on Russia, Ukraine

SRD and terrestrial IoT services: PTA unveils regulatory framework

Read more stories