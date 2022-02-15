Not anti-vax but won't be forced to take COVID-19 jab, says Djokovic

Novak Djokovic said he was not against vaccination but would skip Grand Slam tournaments if he was forced to take the jab against COVID-19.

Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, was deported from Australia after an 11-day rollercoaster experience involving two visa cancellations, two court challenges and five nights in two stints at an immigration detention hotel where asylum seekers are held.

Djokovic to play in Dubai after vaccine controversy: reports

"Yes, that is the price that I'm willing to pay," the 34-year-old said, adding that he was aware that he would not be able to travel to most tournaments in the world currently because of his unvaccinated status.