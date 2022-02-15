ANL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.7%)
ASC 13.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1%)
ASL 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.44%)
AVN 106.75 Increased By ▲ 5.80 (5.75%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
GGGL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.22%)
GGL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.54%)
GTECH 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
HUMNL 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
KEL 3.38 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.81%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.64%)
PACE 3.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.4%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 34.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.7%)
TELE 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-2.26%)
TPL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.11%)
TPLP 31.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.33%)
TREET 39.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.38%)
TRG 83.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-1.91%)
UNITY 29.92 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
WAVES 15.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.82%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-10.43%)
YOUW 7.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
BR100 4,638 Decreased By -19.3 (-0.41%)
BR30 17,730 Increased By 13.4 (0.08%)
KSE100 45,570 Decreased By -73.6 (-0.16%)
KSE30 17,767 Decreased By -24.5 (-0.14%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Yuan firms as China refrains from more easing, for now

Reuters 15 Feb, 2022

SHANGHAI: China's yuan hit a two-week high against the dollar on Tuesday after the central bank refrained from a further rate cut, though analysts believe more easing is likely still on the cards to spur weak investment and demand.

The People's Bank of China injected more funds than expected into the financial system through medium-term loans early in the day, but kept the interest rate unchanged at 2.85% after a flurry of cuts to key rates last month.

The onshore yuan opened at 6.3535 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3537 at midday, 38 pips stronger than the previous late session close, after the PBOC set a firmer midpoint rate.

China's yuan softer as Ukraine, inflation worries lift dollar

The yuan also got support from data showing continued foreign money flows into China's bond market despite the growing divergence between the PBOC's easing and policy tightening in many Western economies.

The PBOC said late on Monday that six new foreign institutions participated in China's interbank bond market in January, bringing the total to 1,021.

Separate data released over the weekend showed that holdings of Chinese government bonds by offshore investors rose last month despite a steep drop in yield premiums over US government debt.

However, some analysts see growing depreciation pressure for the yuan, as more easing is likely on the horizon.

"We think it's only a matter of time before the PBOC resumes its rate reductions," Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics wrote on Tuesday.

"The data we have so far suggest that economic momentum remained weak at the start of this year."

Traders say the yuan is also being supported by still-brisk export-related dollar settlement, but caution that rapidly worsening geo-political tensions could boost safe-haven demand for the greenback.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday called on the country's people to fly flags and sing the national anthem in unison on Feb. 16, a date that some Western media say Russian forces could invade.

Euro Yuan

Comments

1000 characters

Yuan firms as China refrains from more easing, for now

Proposed apartments in Islamabad: PM for ensuring fast-track completion

Power consumers: Govt mulls over Rs2.71 per unit projected FPA

PM’s visit to Russia will give impetus to bilateral ties: Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Energy sector: $3bn Korean investment in jeopardy: BoI

Big increase in POL products’ prices expected

Khanewal lynching: ATC sends 31 key suspects on 15-day physical remand

NA panel defers decision on proposed bill on SOEs

Cabinet likely to approve ‘Personal Data Protection Bill’ today

Oil falls on profit-taking, all eyes on Russia, Ukraine

SRD and terrestrial IoT services: PTA unveils regulatory framework

Read more stories