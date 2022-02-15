ANL 13.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.7%)
ASC 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.64%)
ASL 14.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.37%)
AVN 106.95 Increased By ▲ 6.00 (5.94%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
CNERGY 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.44%)
FNEL 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.18%)
GGGL 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.3%)
GGL 20.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.07%)
GTECH 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.62%)
HUMNL 7.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.8%)
KEL 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (2.11%)
KOSM 4.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
MLCF 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.64%)
PACE 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.51%)
PIBTL 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.54%)
PTC 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.96%)
SILK 1.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.73%)
SNGP 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.58%)
TELE 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.97%)
TPL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.17%)
TPLP 32.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.08%)
TREET 39.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
TRG 84.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-1.67%)
UNITY 30.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.5%)
WAVES 15.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.08%)
WTL 1.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-10.43%)
YOUW 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,641 Decreased By -16.1 (-0.35%)
BR30 17,743 Increased By 26.1 (0.15%)
KSE100 45,574 Decreased By -70.5 (-0.15%)
KSE30 17,769 Decreased By -22.9 (-0.13%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Palm oil edges higher as early Feb exports improve

Reuters 15 Feb, 2022

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures firmed on Tuesday, after ending at a record high in the previous session, as cargo surveyor data showed improving export demand in the first half of February.

The benchmark palm oil contract for April delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 22 ringgit, or 0.39%, to 5,689 ringgit ($1,359.70) a tonne by the midday break, rising for a third consecutive session.

Exports of Malaysian palm oil products for Feb. 1-15 rose 23.6% to 496,983 tonnes from the same period in January, independent inspection company AmSpec Agri Malaysia said.

"The market traded higher on the current palm demand as well as the lineups till the first week of March; these showing Indonesian sides nominating local shipments to destinations," Marcello Cultrera, institutional sales manager and broker at Phillip Futures in Kuala Lumpur.

Palm oil may hover below 5,676 ringgit

Yet, the upside was capped below 5,700 ringgit on expectations of a rise in production, he added.

Refinitiv Agriculture Research on Monday said the contract will edge up towards resistance levels at 5,690-5,710 ringgit this week, while support levels at 5,210-5,220 ringgit, underpinned by weak production, Indonesia's export regulations and India's import duty cut on crude palm oil.

In other related oils, Dalian's most-active soyoil contract rose 0.3%, while its palm oil contract gained 0.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.5%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils, as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil faces a resistance at 5,676 ringgit per tonne.

It may hover below this level or retrace towards the range of 5,484 ringgit to 5,558 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

