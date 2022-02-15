Palm oil may hover below 5,676 ringgit
SINGAPORE: Palm oil faces a resistance at 5,676 ringgit per tonne. It may hover below this level or retrace towards the range of 5,484 ringgit to 5,558 ringgit.
As a 200% projection level, the resistance itself is not pivotal. However, it was regarded as a key barrier because the fall from the Feb. 7 high of 5,749 ringgit may extend.
The fall was due to the completion of a five-wave cycle from 4,294 ringgit. It is supposed to extend below 5,292 ringgit.
A break above 5,676 ringgit could lead to a gain into 5,749-5,794 ringgit range.
CBOT soybeans may retest support at $15.72-1/4
On the daily chart, the small spinning top forming on Feb. 14 and the doji on Monday suggest a dissipation of the bullish momentum.
Oil may opt to drop towards 5,529 ringgit.
Even if oil could eventually climb above 5,749 ringgit, a correction seems to be imminent.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Comments