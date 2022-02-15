ANL 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.18%)
Palm oil may hover below 5,676 ringgit

Reuters 15 Feb, 2022

SINGAPORE: Palm oil faces a resistance at 5,676 ringgit per tonne. It may hover below this level or retrace towards the range of 5,484 ringgit to 5,558 ringgit.

As a 200% projection level, the resistance itself is not pivotal. However, it was regarded as a key barrier because the fall from the Feb. 7 high of 5,749 ringgit may extend.

The fall was due to the completion of a five-wave cycle from 4,294 ringgit. It is supposed to extend below 5,292 ringgit.

A break above 5,676 ringgit could lead to a gain into 5,749-5,794 ringgit range.

CBOT soybeans may retest support at $15.72-1/4

On the daily chart, the small spinning top forming on Feb. 14 and the doji on Monday suggest a dissipation of the bullish momentum.

Oil may opt to drop towards 5,529 ringgit.

Even if oil could eventually climb above 5,749 ringgit, a correction seems to be imminent.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

