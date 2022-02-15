Iran’s interior minister arrives

ISLAMABAD: Iranian Interior Minister Dr Ahmad Vahidi on Monday arrived in Islamabad on a day-long visit at the invitation of Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

Rashid received his counterpart along with nine-member delegation, said a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

During his maiden visit, Vahidi will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, Sheikh Rashid, and other senior officials.

According to the statement, matters relating to Pak-Iran border management and exchange of prisoners will be discussed during the meetings.

In October last year, both the countries had reportedly agreed to form a special committee for effective implementation on an agreement for the exchange of prisoners.