ANL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.2%)
ASL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.19%)
AVN 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-3.4%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.19%)
GGGL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.96%)
GGL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.2%)
GTECH 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
MLCF 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.09%)
PACE 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.31%)
PTC 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.05%)
TELE 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.29%)
TPL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.21%)
TPLP 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.13%)
TREET 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.11%)
TRG 85.43 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.42%)
UNITY 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.71%)
WAVES 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.6%)
WTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
YOUW 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,654 Decreased By -3 (-0.07%)
BR30 17,666 Decreased By -50.2 (-0.28%)
KSE100 45,646 Increased By 1.5 (0%)
KSE30 17,793 Increased By 1.7 (0.01%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dept asked to launch awareness campaign on environment protection

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has directed the provincial environment...
Recorder Report 15 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Industries & Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal has directed the provincial environment department to launch a comprehensive awareness campaign regarding environment protection.

He said mapping of all the industries in the province should be done with the participation of urban unit for ensuring environment protection while brick kilns should also be included in the mapping process.

Mian Aslam Iqbal issued these directives while reviewing the performance of the department of environmental protection for its capacity building and future strategy here on Monday.

Provincial Minister for Environmental Protection Bao Muhammad Rizwan, Secretary Environmental Protection Department Syed Mubashar Hussain, head of special monitoring unit Fazeel Asif and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

The meeting also reviewed the ongoing and new schemes under the ADP of the department. The meeting decided to accelerate the pace of implementation of the Punjab Green Development program.

While addressing the meeting, Aslam Iqbal said institutions concerned with the controlling of environmental pollution should fulfill their responsibilities. Letters should be sent to those responsible for this purpose. He also directed that a policy should be formulated to make it mandatory to cover sand and mud trolleys in the city.

Vehicles and industries creating pollution should be classified and an action plan should be formulated. Secretary Protection Environmental Department Syed Mubashar Hussain told that the one window cell in the department is fully operational and a new smog policy has also been prepared on the directions of the prime minister.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Mian Aslam Iqbal environmental pollution awareness campaign Syed Mubashar Hussain

