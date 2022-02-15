ANL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.43%)
PSEs: Lesco to waive penalties against recoveries

Recorder Report 15 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: The Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) has decided to waive penalties against recoveries from public sector entities and departments to meet targets, said sources.

They said the company has started taking steps in this respect as millions of rupees penalties stand against a recovery amount worth Rs 4 billion against the public sector entities and departments.

As per the decision, no surcharges would be charged after due date of electricity bills of these entities and departments. The Lesco management is expecting to control recovery losses through this step, the sources added.

Meanwhile, the Lesco management has starting holding meetings with the representatives of all entities and departments to persuade them for early payment of dues. The sources said the company has set the month of June as deadline to recover all the dues from public sector entities and departments.

According to the sources, the company chief executive officer (CEO) has also sanctioned 46000 connections for domestic consumes. The company has issued 46000 single phase meters and 400,000 meter cable to the stores at divisional offices to serve the purpose.

The notification issued by the company suggests that the company would clear pending applications up to the month of December. Applications for the month of September, October, November and December are pending, as the company was unable to provide connections due to non-availability of material.

The sources further said the company has reduced quantity of material by 40 percent because of the price escalation after the appreciation of dollar last year. The company has approved distribution of meters to all the circles. It is worth noting that the company had released 36,000 meters last year.

