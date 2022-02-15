ANL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.2%)
ASL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.19%)
AVN 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-3.4%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.19%)
GGGL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.96%)
GGL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.2%)
GTECH 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
MLCF 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.09%)
PACE 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.31%)
PTC 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.05%)
TELE 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.29%)
TPL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.21%)
TPLP 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.13%)
TREET 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.11%)
TRG 85.43 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.42%)
UNITY 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.71%)
WAVES 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.6%)
WTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
YOUW 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -48.2 (-1.02%)
BR30 17,717 Decreased By -372.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 45,644 Decreased By -435.3 (-0.94%)
KSE30 17,791 Decreased By -176.7 (-0.98%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Opposition protests against Nawabshah killings in Sindh Assembly

Recorder Report 15 Feb, 2022

KARACHI: Opposition on Monday protested against the Nawabshah killings during the Sindh Assembly session that also brought the proceedings to an abrupt adjournment.

Legislators from the opposition parties mainly led by the PTI held placards against killings in Nawabshah and raised high pitched chants.

Speaker, Aga Siraj Durrani also denied opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh an opportunity to speak on Nawabshah bloodshed.

Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla called it a “waste” of time to discuss the issue. He said that Sheikh was wasting time, while raising the issue of Nawabshah killings.

Earlier, Nusrat Sehar Abbasi of GDA cursed “those who killed five innocent persons in Nawabshah”. Relatives of the slain people protested on roads against the killings of their loved ones, she said.

Haleem Adil Sheikh took the protest to the Speaker chair, which only MQM supported, as both opposition and PPP legislators exchanged chants against one anther.

“Why the wounded persons were not rushed to hospital on time if there were any ambulances,” Sheikh asked during the assembly’s questions and answers session that was about the public healthcare sector.

Opposition parties’ protest finally forced the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings until Tuesday morning at 10am. The assembly failed to deal with its daily agenda of legislation because of the early adjournment.

Journalists covering assembly proceedings held a protest against the closure of a private TV channel by Pemra. They also held some placards to show solidarity with the TV channel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sindh Assembly opposition protests Nawabshah killings

Comments

Comments are closed.

Opposition protests against Nawabshah killings in Sindh Assembly

Concern voiced over losses caused by dearth of dams

Proposed apartments in Islamabad: PM for ensuring fast-track completion

Power consumers: Govt mulls over Rs2.71 per unit projected FPA

Energy sector: $3bn Korean investment in jeopardy: BoI

Big increase in POL products’ prices expected

NA panel defers decision on proposed bill on SOEs

Cabinet likely to approve ‘Personal Data Protection Bill’ today

SRD and terrestrial IoT services: PTA unveils regulatory framework

Consultants hiring: Financial limits of ministries doubled by PPRA

PM to embark on Russia visit on 24th

Read more stories