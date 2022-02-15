Opposition protests against Nawabshah killings in Sindh Assembly

KARACHI: Opposition on Monday protested against the Nawabshah killings during the Sindh Assembly session that also brought the proceedings to an abrupt adjournment.

Legislators from the opposition parties mainly led by the PTI held placards against killings in Nawabshah and raised high pitched chants.

Speaker, Aga Siraj Durrani also denied opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh an opportunity to speak on Nawabshah bloodshed.

Sindh Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla called it a “waste” of time to discuss the issue. He said that Sheikh was wasting time, while raising the issue of Nawabshah killings.

Earlier, Nusrat Sehar Abbasi of GDA cursed “those who killed five innocent persons in Nawabshah”. Relatives of the slain people protested on roads against the killings of their loved ones, she said.

Haleem Adil Sheikh took the protest to the Speaker chair, which only MQM supported, as both opposition and PPP legislators exchanged chants against one anther.

“Why the wounded persons were not rushed to hospital on time if there were any ambulances,” Sheikh asked during the assembly’s questions and answers session that was about the public healthcare sector.

Opposition parties’ protest finally forced the Speaker to adjourn the proceedings until Tuesday morning at 10am. The assembly failed to deal with its daily agenda of legislation because of the early adjournment.

Journalists covering assembly proceedings held a protest against the closure of a private TV channel by Pemra. They also held some placards to show solidarity with the TV channel.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022