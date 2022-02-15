Bilawal says PPP govt has ‘revolutionized’ healthcare system in province

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that the PPP’s Sindh Government has revolutionised the healthcare system in the province.

The PPP aims at ensuring people have full access to the free of cost healthcare facilities.

He said, “The PPP has as per it’s commitment improved the JPMC, the largest tertiary care and postgraduate health facility by setting up a 500-beded surgical complex with 18 state-of-the-art operating theaters that would the populous more diligently.”

The Chairman PPP expressed this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of 500-beded ‘Surgical Complex at the JPMC.

This newly opened ‘Surgical Complex’ carries 18 state-of-the-art operation theaters.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Karachi is playing a leading role in the uplifting of health infrastructure. This advancement in health sector is par excellence for Karachi, Pakistan and the whole world.

He was of the view that consistent struggle with a particular aim makes things emerge in substantial form such as the ‘JPMC Surgical Complex’.

The PPP Chairman said the ‘JPMC Surgical Complex’ is another example of the success of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) which reminds us of the great initiative conceived and substantiated by Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto. She had envisioned this while keeping the welfare of the masses in the manifesto of 1993 general elections.

He further said the Sindh government has proved that under the public-private partnership, achievements can be made in various sectors including health, education and energy.

Bilawal said the Economist Magazine in its analysis on the public-private partnership model in the region cited Sindh province in particular as one of the best among 6 provinces where tangible progress is ensured.

He said the reason for this achievement is due to the political ownership. Despite retrenched resources, Sindh government has performed diligently.

Chairman PPP said the ‘JPMC Surgical Complex’ consisting of 500 beds and 18 state-of-the-art operating theaters is a great addition to the public healthcare system for Karachi.

He said, “I am proud the JPMC is catering to the needs of the people across the board.”

“Every Pakistani who comes here is being treated with dignity, and they are not asked how much money they have. Nor are they are asked about where they come from and what language they speak. The doors of the JPMC are open to every Pakistani.”

Bilawal said he wanted the health facilities across the province to provide world class free of cost medical facilities.

He admitted the struggle of the staffers and cooperation of the general public.

He said, “You are raising funds for this hospital on your own, and the way different citizens have contributed is commendable.

Chairman PPP pointed out that when he last visited this giant health facility, the JPMC, there was one ‘Cyberknife’ machine at that time, but now there are two machines through which cancer patients are being treated absolutely free of cost.

“Apparently, there is an urgent need for the government to invest in the public healthcare sector. Nonetheless, the government alone can’t do all while a lot of work can be done under public-private partnership.”

Bilawal Bhutto also lauded Dr Adeeb Rizvi for his excellent performance. The way the Sindh government has worked in partnership with the SIUT has resulted in not only improvements in Karachi, but also access to far-flung areas that were previously unimaginable.

He said that NICVD is a world class hospital where every Pakistani is treated for free. This is why it has now become a Hallmark of Sindh. The NICVD in 2014-15 was in a different position. Today, almost all the districts of Sindh have free cardiology treatment centres run by the Sindh government.

He said the NICH for the treatment of pediatric diseases is also an excellent example of a public-private partnership, which is providing free treatment facilities in partnership with the Child Life Foundation.

Chairman PPP said that critics of his party say that measures like 1973 constitution, 18th amendment and devolution of powers are bad deeds, because all these work should be done by the federation.

He asked whether the PPP does not invest in the Karachi?

The PPP’s governance is always criticised, but the answer to all these questions is in the upliftment of the JPMC.

Chairman PPP said a revolution has begun in the healthcare system of Sindh.

He appealed to the people of Karachi to support the PPP. We want to bring the institutions of the whole province and the country to the same level where Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Center stands today. We want our citizens to have access to medical care at their doorsteps.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab, PPP Sindh General Secretary Waqar Mehdi and Sindh Chief Minister’s Special Assistant for Human Rights Surendar Valasai were present.