Ignite appoints BoD chief

ISLAMABAD: The Ignite Board of Directors (BoD) has appointed Syed Hussnain Abbas Kazmi as its chairman.

Kazmi is currently serving as a CEO, National Information Technology Board, Ministry of IT and Telecommunications since July 2021. He is also member of PTCL BoD, NTC BOD, and PITC BOD.

He is a seasoned management practitioner with an experience of more than two decades which includes extensive top leadership experience managing full spectrum of operations, human capital, operations’ programs, various important services and functions some of them being financial operations, procurement, security, organizational development, training and development, talent management, employee engagement, compensation management, HRIS, business process re-engineering (BPR), change management, organizational re-structuring with proven records of achieving organizational goals.

