ANL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.2%)
ASL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.19%)
AVN 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-3.4%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.19%)
GGGL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.96%)
GGL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.2%)
GTECH 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
MLCF 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.09%)
PACE 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.31%)
PTC 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.05%)
TELE 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.29%)
TPL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.21%)
TPLP 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.13%)
TREET 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.11%)
TRG 85.43 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.42%)
UNITY 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.71%)
WAVES 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.6%)
WTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
YOUW 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -48.2 (-1.02%)
BR30 17,717 Decreased By -372.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 45,644 Decreased By -435.3 (-0.94%)
KSE30 17,791 Decreased By -176.7 (-0.98%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Asia’s naphtha margin jumps, gasoline steady

Reuters 15 Feb, 2022

NEW DELHI: Asia’s naphtha markets firmed on Monday after a rally in crude oil benchmarks supported prices.

The refining profit margin jumped to $172.90 a tonne, up $8.20 from Friday’s close. Naphtha margins have gained nearly 6% this month due to a decline in shipments to the region.

Volumes from top supplier Middle East contracted by nearly 30% on-month to 2.4-2.5 million metric tonnes, assessments by Refinitiv Oil Research showed.

Meanwhile, the gasoline crack in the region traded steady over $15 per barrel amid recovering demand and tight supplies from China.

“Asian gasoline cracks will stay supported as the market enters turnaround season with only a moderate stock buffer from March onward,” consultancy Energy Aspects wrote in a report.

Oil prices hit their highest in over seven years on fears a possible invasion of Ukraine by Russia could trigger US and European sanctions that would disrupt exports from one of the world’s top producers.

Crude Oil Oil prices naphtha oil rates

Comments

Comments are closed.

Asia’s naphtha margin jumps, gasoline steady

Concern voiced over losses caused by dearth of dams

Proposed apartments in Islamabad: PM for ensuring fast-track completion

Power consumers: Govt mulls over Rs2.71 per unit projected FPA

Energy sector: $3bn Korean investment in jeopardy: BoI

Big increase in POL products’ prices expected

NA panel defers decision on proposed bill on SOEs

Cabinet likely to approve ‘Personal Data Protection Bill’ today

SRD and terrestrial IoT services: PTA unveils regulatory framework

Consultants hiring: Financial limits of ministries doubled by PPRA

PM to embark on Russia visit on 24th

Read more stories