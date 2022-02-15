Mian Rehman Aziz Chan made acting LCCI President

LAHORE: LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan will perform as the Acting President of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry in the absence of the LCCI President, who has left for Dubai.

LCCI Acting President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan is also the former RC/VP FPCCI, former Chairman Pakistan Steel Melters Association (PSMA) and former member Board of Directors of Punjab Board of Investment and Trade (PBIT).

He has an industrial background and he is also a corporate legal practitioner who holds wide set of expertise in different areas of law.

