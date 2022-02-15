ANL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.43%)
‘Mother, Child Care Block’ earns praise

Recorder Report 15 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information and Spokesperson Government of the Punjab Hasaan Khawar has said that construction of state-of-the-art 10-storey ‘Mother and Child Care Block’ at Ganga Ram Hospital at a cost of Rs 7 billion is part of the government initiative under which 15 new hospitals are being built across Punjab out of which 9 will exclusively deal with mother and child care.

He stated that, upon its ahead of time completion in June 22’, this block will house 13 modern operation theatres to deal with complex gynaecological cases, a test tube facility, a gynaeoncology centre and will also provide treatment for pre-birth diseases which was hitherto un-thought of in government hospitals.

The SACM maintained that never before had so much been done in the health sector. He added that Buzdar-led government is working on two-pronged strategy for the uplift of health sector.

On one side, Rs 400 billion are being spent of revolutionary Health Insaf Card program while existing health facilities are being upgraded at the same time to enter modern insurance mechanism, he added.

Answering questions from media representatives on this occasion, the SACM said that although PPP and PML-N are long standing political rivals, yet they share the same DNA of dynastic politics and corruption.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SACM PMLN health sector Hasaan Khawar

