ANL 13.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.43%)
ASC 14.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.2%)
ASL 14.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.19%)
AVN 100.95 Decreased By ▼ -3.55 (-3.4%)
BOP 8.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
CNERGY 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
FFL 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.19%)
GGGL 13.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.96%)
GGL 21.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.2%)
GTECH 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.05%)
HUMNL 7.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.7%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
KOSM 4.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
MLCF 32.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.09%)
PACE 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
PRL 13.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.31%)
PTC 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.53%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.05%)
TELE 16.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.29%)
TPL 14.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.21%)
TPLP 32.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.13%)
TREET 39.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.11%)
TRG 85.43 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.42%)
UNITY 29.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-2.71%)
WAVES 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-2.6%)
WTL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.86%)
YOUW 7.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.77%)
BR100 4,657 Decreased By -48.2 (-1.02%)
BR30 17,717 Decreased By -372.2 (-2.06%)
KSE100 45,644 Decreased By -435.3 (-0.94%)
KSE30 17,791 Decreased By -176.7 (-0.98%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,828
2724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,488,958
2,59724hr
Sindh
560,036
Punjab
496,134
Balochistan
35,111
Islamabad
133,277
KPK
211,112
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 15, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Commissioner PESSI meets APTMA’s delegation

Recorder Report 15 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Commissioner Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (PESSI) Dr Syed Bilal Haider has assured the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association of extending all support and facilitation to the workers and their employees.

He was talking to APTMA delegation headed by Abdul Rahim Nasir Chairman APTMA, and including Hamid Zaman Chairman Northern Zone, Senior Vice Chairman Kamran Arshad and Secretary General Raza Baqir here on Monday.

The Commissioner apprised the delegation about a series of initiatives and said PESSI is an autonomous body under the administrative control adopted by PESSI including self-assessment, withdrawing repeated visits by PESSI employees, selective audit through computerized selection and joint audits by PESSI, EOBI, Labor etc.

Commissioner briefed the delegation about different benefits being provided by PESSI to the workers including medical coverage, cash benefits, sickness benefits, injury benefits, iddat benefits, maternity benefits, gratuity, disablement pension, survivor’s pension, artificial parts, funeral grant, financial assistance of the industrial workers, and free education of the secured workers’ children.

Speaking on the occasion, Rahim Nasir, Chairman APTMA highlighted the problems being faced by members regarding payment of outstanding contributions of PESSI and waiver of penalty. He proposed that the industry may be allowed to pay the past liabilities in easy installments. He also requested for waiver from penalty as was extended by the Government of the Punjab during the last year.

Rahim offered the umbrella of APTMA for resolution of pending issues with PESSI through negotiations and mutual dialogue with the industry to avoid waste of time and energy in unnecessary litigation.

Responding to APTMA demands, Commissioner PESSI assured to do his maximum for quick discharge of outstanding liability of APTMA members and all other industrial sectors, willing to pay the outstanding dues.

On this occasion, Hamid Zaman, Chairman APTMA North and Kamran Arshad, Senior Vice Chairman APTMA apprised Chairman PESSI about the role of the textile industry contributing to the national exchequer by earning precious foreign exchange through exports.

They said APTMA is the premier textile industry representing diversified interests in all sub-sectors of the textile industry chain and exports and is fully supportive to the PESSI initiatives towards the betterment of the industrial workers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

APTMA PESSI Abdul Rahim Nasir Dr Syed Bilal Haider

Comments

Comments are closed.

Commissioner PESSI meets APTMA’s delegation

Concern voiced over losses caused by dearth of dams

Proposed apartments in Islamabad: PM for ensuring fast-track completion

Power consumers: Govt mulls over Rs2.71 per unit projected FPA

Energy sector: $3bn Korean investment in jeopardy: BoI

Big increase in POL products’ prices expected

NA panel defers decision on proposed bill on SOEs

Cabinet likely to approve ‘Personal Data Protection Bill’ today

SRD and terrestrial IoT services: PTA unveils regulatory framework

Consultants hiring: Financial limits of ministries doubled by PPRA

PM to embark on Russia visit on 24th

Read more stories