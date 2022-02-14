ANL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.64%)
Pakistan

PTI’s Umar Amin Gandapur wins Dera Ismail Khan mayor seat

  • Secures 63,753 votes against 38,891 of JUI-F candidate
BR Web Desk 14 Feb, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Umar Amin Gandapur has won the Dera Ismail Khan mayor seat in the re-polling for local government elections in 13 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Aaj News reported on Monday.

According to the unofficial results, Umar, who is the brother of Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, secured 63,753 votes against 38,891 of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl’s (JUI-F) Kafeel Ahmed.

The JUI-F candidate looked dominant in the initial results, however, Umar began to develop his lead as more results came in and ended up winning the seat with a margin of over 30,000 votes.

LG polls: re-polling in 13 districts of KP peaceful

Earlier, the JUI-F candidate Zubair Ali was elected Peshawar city mayor with 63,358 votes, followed by PTI’s Muhammad Rizwan Bangash, who got 51,395 votes. Pakistan Peoples Party candidate came third in the run to the provincial capital’s mayor seat, with 46,198 votes.

The polling began at 8 am and continued until 5 pm without any pause on Sunday. According to the provincial election commission, re-voting was being conducted in the 13 provincial districts, which include Peshawar, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Buner, Bajaur, and Charsadda.

Re-polling was held on seats where elections were terminated either because of the poor law and order situation on the polling day or death of the contesting candidates during the first phase of local bodies polls, as per Radio Pakistan.

