ANL 13.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.64%)
ASC 14.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.49%)
ASL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.53%)
AVN 103.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.05%)
BOP 8.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
FFL 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.98%)
FNEL 8.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
GGL 21.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.56%)
GTECH 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.51%)
HUMNL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.31%)
KEL 3.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.59%)
KOSM 4.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.7%)
MLCF 33.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.46%)
PACE 4.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.5%)
PIBTL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.83%)
PRL 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.51%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
SILK 1.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.47%)
SNGP 34.70 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.94%)
TELE 17.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.02%)
TPL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
TPLP 33.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-2.49%)
TREET 39.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.12%)
TRG 85.99 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (1.08%)
UNITY 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.5%)
WAVES 15.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.46%)
WTL 2.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.4%)
YOUW 7.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.29%)
BR100 4,687 Decreased By -17.8 (-0.38%)
BR30 17,961 Decreased By -128.2 (-0.71%)
KSE100 45,918 Decreased By -161.4 (-0.35%)
KSE30 17,906 Decreased By -61.7 (-0.34%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,801
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,486,361
2,66224hr
Sindh
558,826
Punjab
495,430
Balochistan
35,096
Islamabad
133,112
KPK
210,726
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Gulf markets rise as Ukraine tensions boost oil

Reuters 14 Feb, 2022

Most Gulf markets ended higher on Monday, as warnings that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time drove oil prices to seven-year peaks, though Dubai slipped on losses in the real estate and industrials sectors.

Crude was at $94.55 a barrel by 1107 GMT on fears that a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine could trigger US and European sanctions that could disrupt exports from one of the world's top producers.

Russia denies it is planning an invasion and has accused the West of "hysteria".

In Abu Dhabi, the index reversed course to gain 1.2% and hit a record high. The index posted its biggest gain since Jan 19.

International Holding Co (IHC) shares ended 1.4% higher after the company said on Friday it plans to list its Pure Health business late in the second quarter of this year or early in the third.

Aldar Properties rose 1.2% after the developer said Apollo Global Management will invest $1.4 billion in a deal that includes Apollo taking a minority stake in Aldar's investment unit.

Major Gulf bourses close higher; Egypt rises 0.6%

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index rose 1.5% in its best day in nearly two months.

Shares of East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry advanced 6.3% in their trading debut.

The Qatari index gained 0.4%, even with financials weighing heavily on sentiment.

Bucking the trend, Dubai's main share index fell 0.3%.

Trading was halted in National Central Cooling Co (Tabreed) . The company is in exclusive talks to buy regional mall operator Majid Al Futtaim's cooling assets, according to two sources close to the matter.

"GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) stock markets moved in different directions as they reacted to the increasing geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe and the rise in oil prices. At the same time, the expectations of a tighter monetary policy in the US are fuelling risk aversion," Farah Mourad, Senior Market Analyst of XTB MENA, said.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index shed 0.3%.

SAUDI ARABIA 1.5 % to 12,204

ABU DHABI rose 1.2 % to 9,105

DUBAI 0.3% to 3,274

QATAR 0.4% to 12,693

EGYPT 0.3 % to 11,403

BAHRAIN was down 1% to 1,853

OMAN was flat

KUWAIT 0.6 % to 8,076

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index Qatari index Dubai's main share index Most Gulf markets Abu Dhabi's index

Comments

1000 characters

Most Gulf markets rise as Ukraine tensions boost oil

Food security: PM Imran emphasises importance of building dams

Rupee falls against US dollar as Russia-Ukraine tensions escalate

Inflationary impact on Pakistan: Russia-Ukraine tension analysed

Global stocks slump, oil hits 2014 highs on Ukraine conflict fears

Russia ready to fire if foreign subs and ships intrude

Tight oil market could see prices hit $125, says JP Morgan

Erdogan arrives in UAE to boost long-strained ties

Iranian interior minister arrives in Pakistan on day-long visit

Khanewal lynching: Punjab police arrest six more key suspects

India central bank committed to inflation target, says chief

Read more stories