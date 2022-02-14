ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
Indian state re-opens some schools in wake of hijab dispute

Reuters 14 Feb, 2022

UDUPI: A state in southern India re-opened some schools on Monday that had been closed following protests last week over female students not being allowed to wear hijabs, or head-to-toe burqas, in class.

The issue, widely seen by India's Muslim minority community as a bid to sideline it by authorities in a Hindu-dominated nation, comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) prepares for elections in key states.

Indian Muslim students say hijab ban forces choice of religion or education

Police stood guard as students in pink uniforms, about a dozen wearing hijabs, entered a government girl's school where the issue first flared in Karnataka state's district of Udipi, about 400 km (248 miles) from the tech hub of Bengaluru.

MWM stages protest demo against hijab ban in India

Authorities have banned gatherings of more than five people within 200 metres (650 ft) of educational institutions in the area, which have begun classes from primary to high school, although higher grades and colleges are still shut.

The move came after a state court, which has set a hearing of the matter for Monday, told students not to wear any religious clothing, ranging from saffron shawls to scarves or hijabs, in classrooms until further orders.

