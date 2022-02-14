Australia's Smith out of Sri Lanka series with concussion

SYDNEY: Steve Smith was Monday ruled out of the rest of Australia's Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka with concussion after landing heavily as he made a spectacular attempt to take a catch.

The star batsman threw himself into the air on the boundary to try to prevent a six from Maheesh Theekshana in a dramatic final over in the second game of the five-match series in Sydney on Sunday.

He remained on the ground as medical attention was sought before groggily getting back on his feet, with his efforts to no avail as the six was given and the match went to a rare super over finish after ending in a tie.

Australia prevailed to take a 2-0 series lead ahead of the third match in Canberra on Tuesday.

"Steve Smith has concussion, will be subject to low level protocols for the next few days and full recovery (is expected) in 6-7 days," Cricket Australia said in a statement, adding that no replacement would be brought into the squad.

"He will miss the remainder of the series against Sri Lanka."

Australia are due to leave for a tour of Pakistan later this month and Smith took to Twitter to assure people he was all right.

"My head has felt better but I will be ok," he said.

The 32-year-old has a history of concussions and was famously sidelined by a brutal Jofra Archer bouncer during the 2019 Ashes at Lords.

It forced him to miss the second innings of that match and the ensuing Test at Headingley.