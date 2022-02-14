US oil may test resistance at $95.52

SINGAPORE: US oil may test a resistance at $95.52 per barrel, a break above which leads to a gain into $97.07-$98.73 range.

The contract has broken a resistance at $94.38, the break opened the way towards $95.52. Market has run wild and it is hard to predict the exact top.

The strategic way is to follow the trend.

A short trendline suggests a possible peak in the range of $97.07-$98.73.

Brent oil may test resistance at $92.58

Support is unfortunately far away, at $92.72, a break below which could cause a fall into a wide range of $88.36-$91.37.

On the daily chart, oil has broken a key resistance at $93.80.

It is poised to rise into $96.69-$98.66 range.

Even though it could be too aggressive to target $108.86-$113.51 range, with oil having climbed above $93.82, such a possibility does exist.

A close below $93.82 on Monday could signal the break above this level was false, a bearish target zone of $89.17-$91.50 will be established.

