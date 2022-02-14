Arab Health 2022: showcasing future of healthcare and remote diagnosis

DUBAI: Arab Health, the principal medical equipment exhibition in the Middle East, presented a range of healthcare products and services showcased by more than 3,500 exhibitor from across the globe, pushing the mandate for technology and innovation at a time when the pandemic has taken its toll on the global economy.

The exhibition, which ran until January 27, at the World Trade Center, Dubai, will continue to be held virtually till the end of the month.

This year, the exhibition covered a range of CME-accredited conferences, inspiring and engaging more than 56,028 healthcare experts.

Technology and innovation were at the forefront of this event with active participation seen from government officials, health ministers and professionals from various countries, and leading private sector health organisations and institutions.

Starting with a radiology conference, Arab Health 2022 hosted various conferences on obstetrics, orthopedics, gynecology, quality management in healthcare, surgery, family medicine and critical care.

The event showcased various futuristic health-tech solutions, medical drones, innovative technologies, and cloud solutions like mobile temperature machines and patient-friendly robots that can help patients guide them in the right direction, entertain them, and enhance their overall experience at the hospital as well as medical centers across the globe.

The event also featured portable devices that can be used in case of emergencies such as incubators and defibrillators, with Pakistan’s rural areas where healthcare access is hindered becoming a natural focal point.

Kabanov Ilia, lead specialist from Shvabe, said portable incubators serve those areas where a child is born at a facility with no emergency care (for example in rural areas of Pakistan).

With governments keen to avoid being caught off-guard in the face of the pandemic, the UAE’s Ministry of Health & Prevention (MoHAP) also launched and showcased disease monitoring and surveillance solutions at Arab Health 2022.

Metaverse and healthcare

MoHAP currently offers virtual customer service, but, according to a report in The National, the trend is likely to develop further in the years ahead with virtual patient services in the UAE. Metaverse allows users to communicate and move virtually, using three-dimensional avatars or digital representations.

The report added that one of the hospitals exhibiting new remote services at Arab Health 2022 was the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, in partnership with Emirates Health Services. Doctors and scientists from the hospital revealed a new diagnostic technology to digitally assess Autism Spectrum Disorder