Kissan Card: official says full-fledged campaign launched

PESHAWAR: District Director Agriculture Peshawar, Shams-ur-Rehman said that the Department of Agriculture (extension) started a full-fledged campaign and issued instructions to each circle to inform the farmers so that they can prepare their farmer card in time.

Through this campaign and efforts, about (7000) seven thousand farmer cards have been registered, more than two thousand farmer cards have been delivered to the farmers in district Peshawar and the rest of the farmer cards have reached their respective circles, according to an official communiqué issued here on Sunday.

On a daily basis, farmers are called by telephone from the Academy Circle to receive their cards from the nearest circle. But unfortunately we have Kissan cards on which the farmer has given mobile numbers which are constantly switched off.

Therefore, we request the farmers of Peshawar circle that whoever made his farmer card two or three months before; Receive your card from the Circle Agriculture Officer.

District Director Agriculture Extension District Peshawar Shams-ur-Rehman said that through this historic initiative, farmers will be able to get agricultural pesticides at discounted price and farmers will be able to get cash by using Kissan Card at ATM’s.

Subsidies will be delivered in a transparent manner through Kissan Card, farmers will be able to avail annual subsidy through this program and use the card as an ATM card to ensure timely receipt of subsidy money and timely purchase of agricultural pesticides. This will enable an increase in agricultural production per acre and achievement of production targets.

To get the Farmers Kissan Card, open your account at HBL-Konnect shop and pay a refundable amount of Rs500. Go to any nearby HBL bank to get HBL Konnect farmer card or get your registration from local staff of the agriculture department (extension).

Farmers should get their farmer card from the local circle or agriculture officer of the Department of Agriculture (Extension).

He further said that through Kissan Card, farmers can get agricultural pesticides from registered dealers at discounted rates. Unregistered farmers should contact the local staff of Agriculture Extension for their registration.

While unregistered farmers should register him/ herself in the office of Agriculture (Extension) in a concerned circle or contact Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Agricultural Helpline for more information and guidance.

