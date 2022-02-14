Six dead in car-trailer crash on Quetta-Karachi highway

QUETTA: In a tragic accident, six people died and one injured when a car rammed into a trailer on the Quetta-Karachi National Highway, Sorab on Sunday. Police sources said that a car crashed into a trailer on Quetta-Karachi National Highway near Tarki and as a result six people died on the spot while a woman survived but she sustained injuries.

Police said the dead included men and women adding that the injured woman was shifted to Quetta for further medical treatment. According to the sources, the deceased belonged to Quetta and Kalat.