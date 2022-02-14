ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,801
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,486,361
2,66224hr
Sindh
558,826
Punjab
495,430
Balochistan
35,096
Islamabad
133,112
KPK
210,726
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 14, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KP-EZDMC, UET sign MoU for conducting energy audits

Recorder Report 14 Feb, 2022

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) and the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for conducting energy audit of industrial units to minimize the energy wastage.

This was stated by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC Javed Iqbal Khattak while talking to scribe here on Sunday. Javed Iqbal Khattak, who has over two decade long experience of working for promotion of small and medium enterprises (SME) sector has already worked on the initiative when he was the provincial chief of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA). The exercise under the auspices of SMEDA had proved highly successful and electricity bills of the units wherein such audit was conducted curtailed by many folds. The initiative will once again prove beneficial for the industrial units.

The CEO said that they are also in coordination with COMSAT University, Abbottabad to work on industrial waste to avoid environmental issues in Hattar Economic Zone. He said that the company has also launched a job placement initiative in the fields of mechanical, chemical engineering, information technology and management. He said that the Industrial Facilitation & Support (IFC) of their organization is negotiating the initiative with industries and universities. Initially, he said Sarhad Board & Chemicals has agreed to offer a 3-6 months internship to 10-15 graduates in the fields of Mechanical, Electrical and Information Technology. These students will help industries to identify current research which is useful for the design and development of innovative processes and potential products. IF & S Department of the company is working hard to get more industries on board to adopt practices beneficial for overall growth and development of the Province. The initiative is a step forward towards giving practical shape to the KP government’s vision of making the province an economic hub of the region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

mou UET Smeda KP EZDMC energy audits

Comments

Comments are closed.

KP-EZDMC, UET sign MoU for conducting energy audits

Cabinet to mull over no-trust motion plan

Shehbaz meets Chaudhry brothers

Afghanistan issue: There’s ‘total harmony’ between Pakistan, China: PM

Taliban ‘only option’, PM tells world

$80bn in Aramco shares moved to Saudi sovereign fund

PM condemns lynching incident, vows stern action

Swiss vote to ban nearly all tobacco advertising

US says Russia may create pretext to attack Ukraine

Top Taliban diplomat in Qatar in bid to unlock Afghan aid

India to sell 5pc of insurance giant in huge IPO

Read more stories