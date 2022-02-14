KP-EZDMC, UET sign MoU for conducting energy audits

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC) and the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Peshawar have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for conducting energy audit of industrial units to minimize the energy wastage.

This was stated by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) KP-EZDMC Javed Iqbal Khattak while talking to scribe here on Sunday. Javed Iqbal Khattak, who has over two decade long experience of working for promotion of small and medium enterprises (SME) sector has already worked on the initiative when he was the provincial chief of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA). The exercise under the auspices of SMEDA had proved highly successful and electricity bills of the units wherein such audit was conducted curtailed by many folds. The initiative will once again prove beneficial for the industrial units.

The CEO said that they are also in coordination with COMSAT University, Abbottabad to work on industrial waste to avoid environmental issues in Hattar Economic Zone. He said that the company has also launched a job placement initiative in the fields of mechanical, chemical engineering, information technology and management. He said that the Industrial Facilitation & Support (IFC) of their organization is negotiating the initiative with industries and universities. Initially, he said Sarhad Board & Chemicals has agreed to offer a 3-6 months internship to 10-15 graduates in the fields of Mechanical, Electrical and Information Technology. These students will help industries to identify current research which is useful for the design and development of innovative processes and potential products. IF & S Department of the company is working hard to get more industries on board to adopt practices beneficial for overall growth and development of the Province. The initiative is a step forward towards giving practical shape to the KP government’s vision of making the province an economic hub of the region.

