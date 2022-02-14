ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,801
2924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,486,361
2,66224hr
Sindh
558,826
Punjab
495,430
Balochistan
35,096
Islamabad
133,112
KPK
210,726
Shahid Afridi quits HBL-PSL-7 due to back injury

Recorder Report 14 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: Former skipper all rounder Shahid Afridi has announced withdrawal from the remainder of the HBL-Pakistan Super League Season-7 due to health issue.

Afridi who snared two wickets for Quetta Gladiator in the 18th match of the event was seen in pain while bowling.

Shahid announced that he will not be participating further in the HBL-PSL-7 due to a back injury. On his YouTube channel, the 41-year-old Afridi said that his body is in serious pain. “I have been playing with the lower-back injury for 15-16 years now and the pain is quite intense now where I feel pain in my groin, knee and even the fingers of the foot,” he said.

About the injury, Shahid Afridi said that he has been carrying it for over 15 years and now it has started troubling him. “My entire body was aching right from the first game [in PSL 7] and last night it became excruciating,” he said, adding “I know it’s a difficult decision but health comes first.”

The former skipper announced that he will undergo rehabilitation for a few months and will look to take part in Kashmir Premier League (KPL). “Health is everything and I can’t further endure the pain,” he added.

He also expressed gratitude to the Quetta Gladiators’ owner Nadeem Omar and also apologised for not playing further in the tournament. “I will come back on the field once again for my fans, keep me in your prayers,” Afridi concluded.

On the other hand, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is Lahore Qalandars skipper said in a tweet that Shahid Afridi is the pride of Pakistan and his presence will be missed in the PSL. He also wished Shahid Afridi a speedy recovery. “Your presence will be missed in the PSL You are the Pride of Pakistan for a reason. Get well soon,” Shaheen wrote.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shahid Afridi HBL PSL 7 Quetta Gladiator

