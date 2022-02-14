Shahid Afridi quits HBL-PSL-7 due to back injury

LAHORE: Former skipper all rounder Shahid Afridi has announced withdrawal from the remainder of the HBL-Pakistan Super League Season-7 due to health issue.

Afridi who snared two wickets for Quetta Gladiator in the 18th match of the event was seen in pain while bowling.

Shahid announced that he will not be participating further in the HBL-PSL-7 due to a back injury. On his YouTube channel, the 41-year-old Afridi said that his body is in serious pain. “I have been playing with the lower-back injury for 15-16 years now and the pain is quite intense now where I feel pain in my groin, knee and even the fingers of the foot,” he said.

About the injury, Shahid Afridi said that he has been carrying it for over 15 years and now it has started troubling him. “My entire body was aching right from the first game [in PSL 7] and last night it became excruciating,” he said, adding “I know it’s a difficult decision but health comes first.”

The former skipper announced that he will undergo rehabilitation for a few months and will look to take part in Kashmir Premier League (KPL). “Health is everything and I can’t further endure the pain,” he added.

He also expressed gratitude to the Quetta Gladiators’ owner Nadeem Omar and also apologised for not playing further in the tournament. “I will come back on the field once again for my fans, keep me in your prayers,” Afridi concluded.

On the other hand, pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is Lahore Qalandars skipper said in a tweet that Shahid Afridi is the pride of Pakistan and his presence will be missed in the PSL. He also wished Shahid Afridi a speedy recovery. “Your presence will be missed in the PSL You are the Pride of Pakistan for a reason. Get well soon,” Shaheen wrote.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022