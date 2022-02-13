ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,772
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
1,483,798
3,20624hr
Sindh
557,931
Punjab
494,971
Balochistan
35,056
Islamabad
133,037
KPK
209,758
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 13, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Shahid Afridi ends PSL career early due to back pain

  • Says he will be back in action for KPL and T10 league
BR Web Desk Updated 13 Feb, 2022

Star all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi has withdrawn from the remainder of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season seven due to chronic back pain. The 41-year-old cricketer, who has been undergoing a rehab process, said he was taking part in his last edition of the PSL for fans, but the pain had become too much to bear.

“I was trying to sign off on a good note; my lower-back injury has been there for 15-16 years, and I have been playing with it. But now it has become so much that it has affected my groin, my knee and it goes down to extreme pain in my toes,” Afridi said in a video message.

“I tried to cope with it but can't tolerate the pain anymore. After all, health is wealth.

“I will go back and undergo rehabilitation on my fitness. There is a three-month break after PSL, then we have KPL [Kashmir Premier League] and T10 league. So I will soon return in front of my fans again,” the all-rounder said.

Shahid Afridi to miss some matches of PSL 2022

The development means that Saturday’s game against Islamabad United, where he changed the course of the match with a two-wicket over in the middle part of the innings and ran-out Azam Khan for naught with a direct hit, was effectively his last this season.

It was his 53rd outing in the PSL, where he represented four teams over the years, playing for Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Sultans, and Karachi Kings before joining Gladiators for his farewell season.

Afridi retired from international cricket more than five years ago but continued to take part in the PSL and other franchise cricket events. He led Zalmi in the first season and was part of the team that won the title the following year.

Quetta have not announced his replacement yet.

Shahid Afridi PSL 7 Shahid Afridi PSL career back pain

Comments

1000 characters

Shahid Afridi ends PSL career early due to back pain

Transporting wheat to Afghanistan: Pakistan, India agree to mechanism

Khanewal mob lynching: PM vows ‘severe action’ as Punjab police arrest 62 suspects

Putin told Biden his security ideas do not tackle main Russian concerns

Russia not worried about Western sanctions: ambassador

Most Gulf bourses fall on Russia-Ukraine crisis

$80 billion in Aramco shares moved to Saudi sovereign fund

OECD tells Israel to cut red tape in non-tech sectors to boost productivity

Customs values enhanced: Stationery items to become costlier

Marketplace suspends most NFT sales, citing 'rampant' fakes and plagiarism

Read more stories