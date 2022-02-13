ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
Putin told Biden his security ideas do not tackle main Russian concerns

Reuters Updated 13 Feb, 2022

MOSCOW: Russian leader Vladimir Putin told U.S. President Joe Biden that Moscow would review ideas he laid out to address Russia's security demands in a phone call on Saturday, but that they still did not tackle Moscow's key concerns, the Kremlin said.

Biden and Putin spoke by phone amid high tension over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine that has fuelled fears of a looming invasion. Russia has repeatedly denied any such plans.

In a briefing with reporters, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov described the call as business-like, but said it had taken place against a backdrop of "hysteria" in the West about a looming Russian invasion that he said was absurd.

Biden and Putin speak; US pulls embassy staff, military trainers from Ukraine

Ushakov said Biden had asked for the call to take place on Saturday as a result of the rising hysteria.

"Biden predictably mentioned possible tough anti-Russian sanctions in the context of the tense situation around Ukraine, but that was not the focus of his rather lengthy conversation with the Russian leader," Ushakov said.

He said Biden laid out a number of considerations to address the array of security demands that Russia made of the West late last year, including a veto on Ukraine ever joining NATO.

Comments

Zarzan khan Feb 13, 2022 02:34pm
US should Listen to Russian concerns and avoid a world war.
