Citizen Portal: PM orders reopening of 230,000 complaints

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered to reopen over 230,000 complaints out of 1.5 million complaints resolved last year.

The Prime Minister’s Office said that complaints should be referred to the competent senior officers for a review. The review at the provincial level should be supervised by the concerned chief secretary and the inspector general (IG). At the federal level, the secretary of the concerned ministry will be responsible for reviewing the complaints.

The prime minister also ordered to reopen a total of 107,000 complaints of the federal agencies. At the provincial level, 80,000 complaints are from Punjab.

The premier said that 27,000 complaints from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government subsidiaries will be opened, 15,000 complaints from Sindh, 3,000 from Balochistan, and 1,100 from Azad Kashmir will be reviewed.

The prime minister also ordered that 400 complaints to be reopened in Gilgit-Baltistan. The complaints are related to municipal services, electricity and gas, communications, and education.

After reviewing the complaints, the concerned senior officers should submit a report, directed the Prime Minister’s Office. A letter to this effect issued by Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU) read that a total of 1.5 million complaints received on Pakistan Citizen Portal have been resolved during 2021.

Governor directs depts to respond to complaints expeditiously

However, a set of 0.23 million complaints has been earmarked on the basis of public feedback for reopening to respective authorities for review and better resolution, while adhering to merit.

Federal secretaries, provincial chief secretaries, and the lGPs shall hold exclusive meetings with the heads of the departments/attachment departments/divisional commissioners/RPOs etc and assign the respective case-load of complaints being re-opened with specific instructions to review the same in their supervision for disposal on merit.

The letter further added that purpose of the review should not be merely increasing positive feedbacks rather actual disposal of the issues/complaints, while adhering to merit/rules/ regulations. The PMDU directed that responsibility, in the case of each organisation/department/formation should be entrusted to a senior officer to supervise the review activity at all levels and organisation-wise lists of total complaints reopened is attached for onward circulation to the concerned heads of the departments/attached departments/organisations etc.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022