Opposition stands divided, claims Qureshi

NNI 13 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that the opposition stands divided and their move to bring a no-confidence motion against the government will not succeed.

In a statement, Qureshi said that the government was ready to deal with the opposition’s move and it will be defeated in a convincing manner. “If they had votes they would have been in the government,” he said.

He said that the opposition does not have enough votes and they will now look here and there to get some votes. “But the question arises here is what such parliamentarians will get after putting their loyalty at stake for them,” he said.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that bringing a no-confidence move could be the desire of the opposition but it will not succeed. The opposition had started its ‘negative’ activities after 2018 elections which had exposed their intentions from the day one. They even did not allow the prime minister to deliver his maiden speech in the assembly, he added.

The PTI vice-chairman further noted that the opposition had repeatedly failed in their efforts in the past, and declared that they would meet the same fate again.

Qureshi said: “The PTI members of the parliament will strongly resist such move and defend their captain. The opposition parties would have been in the government if they had got the required votes,” he added.

He said the parliament was passing through the fourth year of its tenure and the local governments’ elections were under way and under such a situation, he thought that no politician or a parliamentarian having a political grasp would divert attention from the local bodies’ polls and join opposition’s ranks.

Qureshi said the opposition parties lacked unity in their ranks, perhaps the purported motion of no-confidence could be their requirement and desire and due to a pressure exerted by the pending legal cases.

Earlier, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) announced to bring a no-trust move against the government led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and decided to initiate contacts with the coalition parties.

The summit of the opposition alliance, PDM has decided to bring the no-trust move against PTI government after making a ground for its success besides constituting a delegation to contact the ally parties of the incumbent government.

After chairing the PDM summit meeting, Maulana Fazlur Rehman made the announcement of bringing a no-trust move. He said that it was not beneficial to fight on two fronts. He added that everyone needs to show openheartedness for building consensus.

He announced that the PDM will complete its homework before bringing the no-trust move.

