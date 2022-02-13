ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,731
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,480,592
3,01924hr
Sindh
556,772
Punjab
494,238
Balochistan
35,017
Islamabad
132,892
KPK
208,817
Canada-style convoy blocks Netherlands’ The Hague

AFP 13 Feb, 2022

THE HAGUE: A convoy of vehicles from across the Netherlands brought The Hague’s city centre to a brief standstill on Saturday, protesting coronavirus restrictions.

Inspired by Canadian truckers who congested the capital Ottawa, several hundred vehicles during the day blocked access to the Binnehof, seat of the Dutch government, according to a report by public television.

After police warned protesters they would be fined and arrested if they did not leave by mid-afternoon, the drivers withdrew.

“The protesters who were blocking the city centre with trucks... have now left,” police posted on Twitter in the evening.

The protesters had started to arrive in the early morning in trucks, cars, tractors and even caravans.

At first they refused to leave, organisers said, until “fundamental and long-lasting change” was enacted and all Covid restrictions were lifted nationwide.

“The protest... is quietly ending,” organisers posted on Telegram later in the afternoon. “Tomorrow is another day.”

Dutch press agency ANP said most left the area calmly, but minor skirmishes broke out after the trucks drove away.

“Horseback police dispersed a group of people and dealt blows...,” it reported. “At least two people were arrested.”

Rutger van Lier, a 46-year-old entrepreneur, earlier told AFP the protest was “of course inspired by Canada.

“There too, people are very unhappy with public policy,” he said. Several other protesters earlier said they would drive on to the Belgian capital Brussels, or even to Paris, where French police issued fines and fired tear gas Saturday to disperse similar protests. Some said they would be back in The Hague on Sunday.

Netherlands Dutch government Canadian truckers The Hague Canada style convoy protesting coronavirus restrictions

