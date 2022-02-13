ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
Prisoners’ welfare: Federal ombudsman praises Punjab govt’s efforts

Recorder Report 13 Feb, 2022

LAHORE: After critically reviewing the steps taken for the improvement of jails in Punjab, Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmad Qureshi has said that the work done for the welfare of prisoners in the province is exemplary.

He stated this while addressing a meeting held at Chief Secretary’s Office here on Saturday. Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal, Advocate General Punjab Ahmed Owais, IG Prisons and officers concerned attended the meeting held to review prison reforms in the light of Supreme Court orders.

The IG Prisons gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. It was informed that oversight and welfare committees have been notified in all the jails. Hospitals with 20 beds are being established in 17 jails to rehabilitate drug-addict inmates. It was briefed that 17 psychologists and 19 junior psychologists have been deputed in the jails. Prisoners are being provided free legal aid and technical training. A pilot project of setting up family rooms in Faisalabad and Multan central jails has been started while the Central Complaints Cell has also been established for resolving complaints of prisoners.

The federal ombudsman said that the prudent use of authority by the Punjab government to release prisoners on parole is appreciable. He said that the condition of the jails has improved with the joint efforts of the government, civil society and philanthropists.

The chief secretary Punjab said that steps are being taken at all levels to ensure protection of human rights in the province. He said that reforms are being carried out for the welfare of prisoners and all basic facilities are being provided in the jails of the province.

