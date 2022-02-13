ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,731
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,480,592
3,01924hr
Sindh
556,772
Punjab
494,238
Balochistan
35,017
Islamabad
132,892
KPK
208,817
Afghan central bank says US plan for frozen funds an ‘injustice’

Reuters 13 Feb, 2022

KABUL: Afghanistan’s central bank on Saturday criticised Washington’s plan to use half the bank’s $7 billion in frozen assets on US soil for humanitarian aid and set aside the rest to possibly satisfy lawsuits over the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.

US administration officials said on Friday they would work to ensure access to $3.5 billion of the assets would benefit the Afghan people, amid calls for the money to be used to address a deepening economic crisis since the Taliban seized power last year.

The other half of the funds would remain in the United States, subject to ongoing litigation targeting the Taliban, including by relatives of those who died in the Sept. 11 attacks, the officials said.

Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) criticised the decision, saying its assets had been invested in the United States in line with international practices, and belonged to the people of Afghanistan.

“DAB considers the latest decision of USA on blocking FX (foreign exchange) reserves and allocating them to irrelevant purposes, injustice to the people of Afghanistan,” the central bank said in a statement.

“(DAB) will never accept if the FX reserves of Afghanistan is paid under the name of compensation or humanitarian assistance to others and wants the reversal of the decision and release of all FX reserves of Afghanistan,” it added.

The central bank funds have been frozen since the Taliban took over the country as foreign forces withdrew in August.

The frozen funding combined with sanctions and a drop off in development funding have sent the country’s economy into freefall, unleashing a humanitarian crisis.

FX reserves economic crisis Humanitarian Aid Da Afghanistan Bank frozen assets Afghanistan’s central bank

