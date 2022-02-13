ANL 14.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.5%)
ASC 14.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.07%)
ASL 15.04 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
AVN 104.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-3.24%)
BOP 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.48%)
CNERGY 6.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.47%)
FFL 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.29%)
FNEL 8.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.73%)
GGGL 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.03%)
GGL 21.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-3.03%)
GTECH 9.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-3.47%)
HUMNL 7.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.54%)
KEL 3.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.3%)
KOSM 4.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-4.91%)
MLCF 33.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.22%)
PACE 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.96%)
PIBTL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.64%)
PRL 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.71%)
PTC 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-7.22%)
SILK 1.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.86%)
SNGP 33.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.82%)
TELE 17.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-5.19%)
TPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-4.78%)
TPLP 34.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.04 (-5.64%)
TREET 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-2.26%)
TRG 85.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 30.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.45%)
WAVES 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
WTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.44%)
YOUW 7.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-4.08%)
BR100 4,705 Decreased By -3.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 18,089 Decreased By -33.7 (-0.19%)
KSE100 46,079 Increased By 139.3 (0.3%)
KSE30 17,968 Increased By 30.2 (0.17%)

coronavirus
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
29,731
4424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,480,592
3,01924hr
Sindh
556,772
Punjab
494,238
Balochistan
35,017
Islamabad
132,892
KPK
208,817
Sri Lanka outlaws strikes as unions cripple hospitals

AFP 13 Feb, 2022

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s president banned strikes in the health and electricity sectors on Saturday as trade union action that has crippled state-run hospitals entered its sixth day.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa invoked a 1979 law prohibiting stoppages in the two sectors, declaring all related work “essential public services”, his office said.

The tough regulations allow courts to hand down five-year jail terms and confiscate the assets of those refusing work.

The move followed health unions ignoring a court order Thursday instructing them to suspend their strike pending a hearing of a petition against their action.

Sri Lanka is in the grip of a foreign exchange crisis that has crippled the economy, and the unions are demanding better promotional prospects, restructuring of their pay scales and higher allowances.

The government has refused, saying the current economic situation did not allow it to increase the salaries budget.

Thousands of health workers have been taking part in the strike action, leaving only emergency services functioning at state hospitals and many routine services put off.

Electricity sector workers are not on strike, but they too have threatened trade union action if the government goes ahead with plans to sell a thermal power plant to a US company.

